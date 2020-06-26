Kuzan, Rich pace Team Dynamics in LCK Summer Split

Team Dynamics swept winless Hanwha Life Esports on Friday to elevate into second place in the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Split. Seong-hyeok "Kuzan" Lee and Jae-won "Rich" Lee each recorded an MVP performance for Team Dynamics (3-1), who remain hot on the heels of first-place DRX (3-0).

Hanwha Life Esports fell into the basement of the standings at 0-4. In Friday's other action, T1 posted a 2-1 victory over Afreeca Freecs. The two teams join DAMWON Gaming and Gen.G with 2-1 records.

Dong-hyun "Ben" Nam had an MVP performance for Afreeca Freecs, while Sang-ho "Effort" Lee and Sang-hyeok "Faker" Lee did the same for T1. The 10-week LCK Summer Split features a double round-robin format, with all matches best-of-three.

When play concludes, the top five teams in the standings will advance to the playoffs. The regular-season winner receives a bye into the finals while the second- and third-place teams receive byes into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively. Week 2 play continues Saturday with two matches: SeolHaeOne Prince vs. Gen.G and KT Rolster vs. DAMWON Gaming.

LCK Summer Split standings through Friday (record, map differential): 1. DRX, 3-0, +3

2. Team Dynamics, 3-1, +4 3. DAMWON Gaming, 2-1, +3

4. Afreeca Freecs, 2-1, +2 T5. Gen.G, 2-1, +1

T5. T1, 2-1, +1 7. KT Rolster, 1-2, -1

8. SeolHaeOne Prince, 1-2, -2 9. SANDBOX Gaming, 0-3, -5

10. Hanwha Life Esports, 0-4, -6