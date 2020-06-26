Kuzan, Rich pace Team Dynamics in LCK Summer Split

Left Menu
Updated: 26-06-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 21:33 IST
Team Dynamics swept winless Hanwha Life Esports on Friday to elevate into second place in the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Split. Seong-hyeok "Kuzan" Lee and Jae-won "Rich" Lee each recorded an MVP performance for Team Dynamics (3-1), who remain hot on the heels of first-place DRX (3-0).

Hanwha Life Esports fell into the basement of the standings at 0-4. In Friday's other action, T1 posted a 2-1 victory over Afreeca Freecs. The two teams join DAMWON Gaming and Gen.G with 2-1 records.

Dong-hyun "Ben" Nam had an MVP performance for Afreeca Freecs, while Sang-ho "Effort" Lee and Sang-hyeok "Faker" Lee did the same for T1. The 10-week LCK Summer Split features a double round-robin format, with all matches best-of-three.

When play concludes, the top five teams in the standings will advance to the playoffs. The regular-season winner receives a bye into the finals while the second- and third-place teams receive byes into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively. Week 2 play continues Saturday with two matches: SeolHaeOne Prince vs. Gen.G and KT Rolster vs. DAMWON Gaming.

LCK Summer Split standings through Friday (record, map differential): 1. DRX, 3-0, +3

2. Team Dynamics, 3-1, +4 3. DAMWON Gaming, 2-1, +3

4. Afreeca Freecs, 2-1, +2 T5. Gen.G, 2-1, +1

T5. T1, 2-1, +1 7. KT Rolster, 1-2, -1

8. SeolHaeOne Prince, 1-2, -2 9. SANDBOX Gaming, 0-3, -5

10. Hanwha Life Esports, 0-4, -6

