Left Menu
Development News Edition

France confirms it will read black boxes of downed Ukrainian jet

Iran's envoy to the United Nations aviation agency told Reuters earlier this month that the country's Air Accident Investigation Board had asked the BEA to read the black boxes, though this was followed by conflicting ministerial statements. Friday's statement suggests Western and Iranian officials will jointly witness the technical work at the BEA, though one person following the case did not rule out last-minute changes.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 26-06-2020 23:28 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 23:17 IST
France confirms it will read black boxes of downed Ukrainian jet
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

France said on Friday it would download the black boxes from a Ukrainian airliner downed by an Iranian missile in January, easing a stand-off over where they should be read. France's BEA crash investigation agency said it was acting at the request of Iran, which remains responsible under global rules for conducting a formal accident probe after acknowledging that the Boeing 737 was downed by its forces.

The Ukraine International Airlines flight was shot down on Jan. 8 by an Iranian ground-to-air missile, killing 176 people in what Tehran termed a "disastrous mistake" at a time of heightened tensions with the United States. Work on repairing and downloading the cockpit voice and data recorders will begin on July 20, the BEA said.

Aviation authorities in Canada, 57 of whose citizens died on board, said they would send a team to Paris to participate. Iran's envoy to the United Nations aviation agency told Reuters earlier this month that the country's Air Accident Investigation Board had asked the BEA to read the black boxes, though this was followed by conflicting ministerial statements.

Friday's statement suggests Western and Iranian officials will jointly witness the technical work at the BEA, though one person following the case did not rule out last-minute changes. Under UN guidelines, U.S. and Ukrainian accident investigators are accredited to the investigation, but there was no immediate confirmation of whether they would travel to France.

The BEA, which has a laboratory on the outskirts of Paris, has a history of assisting with some of the most sensitive probes when tensions are high between parties directly involved. In 1993 the agency analyzed black boxes of a U.S.-built Korean airliner downed a decade earlier by the Soviet Union, after a UN agency re-opened the case.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

France reports more than 1,500 new coronavirus cases, a first since end-May

France reported more than 1,500 new confirmed novel coronavirus cases on Friday, a spike unseen since May 30, while the number of additional fatalities linked to the virus rose by the highest amount in three days.French health authorities s...

Assam flood situation worsens; one more dead, over 2.53 lakh people affected

Flood waters entered 16 districts of Assam on Friday, affecting over 2.53 lakh people, while the death toll due to the deluge rose to 16 after one more person died, officials said. Dhemaji remains the worst-hit district in the state, follow...

Pakistan fires 5 officials over pilot licenses scandal

Pakistans aviation authorities on Friday fired five officials implicated in a scandal over licenses obtained by pilots who had had others take their exams, the latest in shocking revelations following last months Airbus A320 crash in Karach...

FACTBOX-African-Americans whose deaths inspired wave of protests

The killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer last month has spawned a wave of protests and national soul-searching over systemic racism in the United States, while focusing new attention on other cases involving violence agai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020