Left Menu
Development News Edition

TV show 'The Simpsons' ditches using white voices for characters of color

Other white actors, including Mike Henry of animated series "Family Guy" and Kristen Bell of "Central Park," have also said they will no longer voice characters of color. "It's been an honor to play Cleveland on 'Family Guy' for 20 years.

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-06-2020 05:02 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 05:02 IST
TV show 'The Simpsons' ditches using white voices for characters of color

Animated TV comedy "The Simpsons" is ending the use of white actors to voice characters of color, producers said on Friday. "Moving forward, 'The Simpsons' will no longer have white actors voice non-white characters," they said in a brief statement.

The statement did not elaborate but the move follows years of public pressure about the Fox television show's Indian convenience store character Apu, who is voiced by Hank Azaria. Azaria said earlier this year that he would no longer play the character, which has been criticized as a negative portrayal of Indian-Americans.

Azaria has also voiced the Simpsons characters of Black police officer Lou and the Mexican-American Bumblebee Man. Harry Shearer has played Dr. Hibbert, who is Black. Friday's statement did not say whether Apu or the other characters would remain on the series.

Bumbling Homer Simpson, housewife Marge, troublemaker Bart, prodigy Lisa and baby Maggie, have captured the changing face of America for more than 30 years in the longest-running scripted show on U.S. television. "The Simpsons" is syndicated in more than 100 countries.

Friday's announcement comes amidst a widespread reckoning for U.S. pop culture about racism following mass protests this month over the killings of Black Americans by police. Other white actors, including Mike Henry of animated series "Family Guy" and Kristen Bell of "Central Park," have also said they will no longer voice characters of color.

"It's been an honor to play Cleveland on 'Family Guy' for 20 years. I love this character, but persons of color should play characters of color. Therefore, I will be stepping down from the role," Henry said on Twitter on Friday.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even Trump's

Facebook has said that it will flag all newsworthy posts from politicians that break its rules, including those from President Donald Trump. Separately, Facebooks stock dropped more than 8 per cent, erasing roughly USD 50 billion from its m...

NBA releases schedule, but Silver admits risk exists

Even as the NBA was unveiling its schedule for the conclusion of the regular season, commissioner Adam Silver admitted Friday that the leagues bubble in central Florida cant be made totally safe from the coronavirus pandemic. The league is ...

Egypt, Sudan: Ethiopia won't fill disputed dam before accord

The leaders of Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia have agreed that Ethiopia will refrain from filling its new hydroelectric dam on the Blue Nile next month and return to talks aimed at reaching an agreement among the three nations on use of the rive...

Gunman kills two warehouse co-workers and himself in central Illinois

An employee of a coffee-dispenser manufacturer opened fire with a handgun on Friday at the companys warehouse in Springfield, Illinois, killing two co-workers and wounding a third before fleeing the scene and taking his own life, police sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020