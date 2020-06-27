Left Menu
Development News Edition

FURIA, Gen.G move on in cs_summit 6 NA

The United States' Erick "Xeppaa" Bach logged 40 kills and a team-high plus-5 KD differential for Chaos. cs_summit 6: Online North America prize pool (with money and Regional Major Rankings points) 1.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2020 08:47 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 08:47 IST
FURIA, Gen.G move on in cs_summit 6 NA

FURIA Esports and Gen.G Esports posted 2-0 sweeps on Friday to stay alive in the cs_summit 6 Online: North America event. FURIA defeated MIBR in Group A, and Gen.G downed Chaos Esports Club in Group B. Both winners will compete Sunday for the right to reach the four-team playoffs.

The two winners-bracket matches are scheduled for Saturday, with Evil Geniuses battling Team Liquid in Group A, and Cloud9 matching up with 100 Thieves in Group B. The winners of those two matches head to Stage 3, next week's playoff bracket. The group stage will conclude Sunday with the "decider matches" in both groups. FURIA will face the Liquid-Evil Genius loser, and Gen.G will oppose the Cloud9-100 Thieves loser, with the victors in those matches earning the last two playoff berths.

The cs_summit 6 online Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event is broken into two regions, Europe and North America. The North American competition featured 13 teams playing for $75,000 over three stages. All matches are best-of-three except for the best-of-five grand final on July 5. The first stage had five invited teams and three qualifiers vying for three places in Stage 2, which went to Cloud9, Chaos Esports Club and MIBR.

The top five teams in the North American Regional Major Rankings on the Road to Rio (in order, Team Liquid, 100 Thieves, Gen.G Esports, Evil Geniuses and FURIA Esports) entered the competition in Stage 2. They were joined by the three Stage 1 qualifiers for group play that runs through Sunday. The Stage 2 teams are divided into two groups of four that will each feature a double-elimination bracket. The top two teams in each group will move on to the Stage 3 playoff bracket.

The four-team playoffs, which will begin Tuesday, will follow a double-elimination format. The upper-bracket winner will receive a one-map lead at the start of the title match. The championship team will earn $22,000 and 2,000 RMR points while the runner-up will get $16,000 and 1,875 RMR points.

On Friday, FURIA jumped out to 11-4 halftime leads on both maps and wound up beating MIBR 16-8 on Vertigo and 16-6 on Inferno. In a showdown of two all-Brazilian lineups, Andrei "arT" Piovezan led FURIA with 45 kills, and teammate Kaike "KSCERATO" Cerato posted a team-best plus-18 kill-death differential. Four MIBR players wound up with 26 or 25 kills.

Gen.G grabbed a 9-3 lead against Chaos and Mirage and completed a 16-8 victory. Chaos moved in front 5-1 on Inferno, but Gen.G rallied for a 16-9 win. Indonesia's Hansel "BnTeT" Ferdinand registered 39 kills for Gen.G, and he and U.S. teammate Timothy "autimatic" Ta each had plus-8 KD differentials. The United States' Erick "Xeppaa" Bach logged 40 kills and a team-high plus-5 KD differential for Chaos.

cs_summit 6: Online North America prize pool (with money and Regional Major Rankings points) 1. $22,000, 2,000

2. $16,000, 1,875 3. $12,000, 1,750

4. $9,000, 1,625 5. $6,500, 1,500

6. $4,500, 1,375 7-8. $2,500, 1,187.50 -- MIBR, Chaos Esports Club

9. no money, 1,000 -- Triumph 10. no money, 875 -- Team One

11. no money, no points -- Yeah Gaming 12-13. no money, no points -- New England Whalers, Team Envy

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus, spreading in Brazil's interior, threatens to 'boomerang' back to major cities

The novel coronavirus, now spreading through the smaller towns of Brazils interior, risks returning to major cities in a so-called boomerang effect, as a lack of specialized medical treatment forces patients into larger urban centers.The im...

Pak’s anti-graft body files corruption case against Nawaz Sharif

Pakistans anti-graft body has filed a corruption case against deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif and three others for their alleged involvement in the illegal allotment of land in Punjab province about 34 years ago. An arrest warrant has b...

White man called police on Black and Hispanic men at marina

A social media video showing a white man calling the police on a group of Black and Hispanic men in Connecticut has prompted a police investigation and is drawing comparisons to a similar incident in New Yorks Central Park last month. Stamf...

MP govt asks police dept to recruit over 4,200 constables

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to recruit over 4,200 police constables in the state, an official said. State Home Minister Narottam Mishra has asked the Director General of Police DGP Vivek Johri to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020