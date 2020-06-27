Left Menu
International flights to China resume as coronavirus restrictions ease

International airlines have started to resume flight operations to China after a loosening of aviation restrictions brought in as part of the country's response to the Covid-19 pandemic, South China Morning Post reported.

27-06-2020
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

International airlines have started to resume flight operations to China after a loosening of aviation restrictions brought in as part of the country's response to the Covid-19 pandemic, South China Morning Post reported. Lufthansa, part of Europe's largest airline group, restarted flights to the mainland this week, operating once a week between Frankfurt and Shanghai in the first regular scheduled flights operated by the German carrier since the pandemic began.

"The flights between Shanghai and Frankfurt are hopefully only the first of further Lufthansa Group connections in the coming weeks and months between mainland China and our home markets Germany, Austria, and Switzerland," said Veli Polat, Lufthansa's head of sales for Greater China. United Airlines will resume its route between San Francisco and Shanghai, via Seoul, beginning July 8, according to a company press release, while fellow US carrier Delta Air Lines restarted its China flights this week with twice-weekly trips into Shanghai.

This came after China and the US backed away from a dispute over aviation travel, in a positive development against a larger backdrop of worsening relations between the two countries. In a reciprocal arrangement, two flights per week for each airline will be permitted. Other foreign airlines will be allowed a basic frequency of one flight per week. "Resuming service to Shanghai from the United States is a significant step in rebuilding our international network," said Patrick Quayle, United's vice-president of international network and alliances. (ANI)

