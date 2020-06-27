Left Menu
Development News Edition

Egypt executes Libyan militant for plotting deadly attack

Egypt on Saturday executed a Libyan militant convicted of plotting an attack that killed at least 16 police officers in 2017, the military said. Abdel-Rahim al-Mosmari was hanged in a Cairo prison after a military appeals court upheld his death sentence last week, the military said.

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 27-06-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 21:14 IST
Egypt executes Libyan militant for plotting deadly attack

Egypt on Saturday executed a Libyan militant convicted of plotting an attack that killed at least 16 police officers in 2017, the military said. Abdel-Rahim al-Mosmari was hanged in a Cairo prison after a military appeals court upheld his death sentence last week, the military said. The deadly attack southwest of the Egyptian capital took place in October 2017.

Al-Mosmari was arrested a month after the attack. He was tried by a military court and sentenced to death in November last year. The court also sentenced 15 other defendants for their involvement in the attack, including 10 in absentia, to life in prison. Another 17 got 5- to 15-year sentences.

Al-Mosmari was from Libya's eastern city of Derna, which served as a safe haven for years for militant groups before the self-styled Libyan Arab Armed Forces took control of it early in 2018. The LAAF is led by military commander Khalifa Hifter, an ally to Egypt. The defendants were accused of plotting and taking part in the 2017 attack on police forces as they raided the militants' hideout. At the time, officials said the police force appeared to have fallen into a carefully planned ambush set up by the militants. The hours-long clash wounded another 13 security forces.

The security forces had been acting on intelligence and moving against a militant hideout backed by armored personnel carriers when they drew fire including and rocket-propelled grenades, officials said at the time. They said the force likely ran out of ammunition and that the militants captured several police and later killed them. One officer who was taken was later rescued by the military.

Although the official death toll announced by the Interior Ministry was 16 police, with 15 militants killed or wounded, officials who spoke with The Associated Press at the time said more than 50 police were killed. Days after the attack, President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi replaced his armed forces chief of staff. The Interior Ministry, which oversees police, dismissed the head of national security, a handful of generals and a dozen senior leaders responsible for the area where the deadly shootout occurred.

The attack took place in the al-Wahat al-Bahriya area, about 135 kilometers (84 miles) from Cairo. The area is the gateway into Egypt's vast Western Desert which leads to strife-torn Libya. For years, authorities have considered the area an infiltration path for smugglers and militants, and have blamed some past attacks on extremists transiting through.

Egypt has been for years battling Islamic militants located in the northern part of the Sinai Peninsula, but the insurgency gained strength after the 2013 overthrow of elected Islamist President Mohammed Morsi amid mass protests against his one-year, divisive rule. Attacks have also spread outside Sinai and into the country's mainland and areas close to the porous Libyan border to the west. The militants have mainly targeted security forces and Christians.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

U-17 Women's World Cup is a great opportunity: Goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan

India womens football team goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan feels that the Under-17 Womens World Cup, scheduled to be held in India next year, is a great opportunity for the young players. With the U-17 World Cup, its exposure will help us get good...

JMM justifies Jharkhand govt's decision to impose lockdown till July 31

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha JMM General Secretary, Suprio Bhattacharya on Saturday justified State governments decision to impose lockdown in the state till July 31 saying that it is an essential step amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state. Add...

Inox Wind Q4 loss widens to Rs 192 cr

Inox Wind on Saturday said its consolidated net loss widened to Rs 192.17 crore in March quarter. The company had reported Rs 53.56 crore loss in the same period preceding fiscal. Total income of the company rose to 196.74 crores for the q...

PIA grounds 141 pilots for using 'dubious licenses'

Pakistan International Airlines PIA has grounded 141 pilots whom it found to have used unfair means in obtaining their professional licenses, a spokesman for the national flag carrier said on Saturday. PIA spokesman Abdullah Khan told Expre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020