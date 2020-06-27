More than 90% of issues in Nile dam negotiations resolved, AU chief says

More than 90% of issues in Nile dam negotiations resolved, AU chief saysReuters | Updated: 27-06-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 22:57 IST
More than 90% of issues in the tripartite negotiations on the giant Nile dam between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan have been resolved, the African Union Commission Chair Moussa Faki Mahamat said in a statement on Saturday.
The African Union has two weeks to help broker a deal to end a decade-long dispute over water supplies. The statement said a committee composed of representatives of the three countries, South Africa and technical personnel from the African Union would work to resolve the outstanding legal and technical issues.
The committee will issue a report on the progress of the negotiations in a week.
ALSO READ
Trump announces intent to nominate Indian-American as his envoy to Ethiopia
World Bank approved $250m to help Ethiopia mitigate impact of COVID-19 crisis
AP Interview: Egypt says UN must stop Ethiopia on dam fill
Ethiopian dam talks stall with proposal for mediation by PMs
Egypt is committed to a diplomatic solution to Ethiopia's dam crisis - Sisi