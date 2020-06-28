US' coronavirus tally crosses 2.5 million mark, toll at 125,480

Geneva [Switzerland], June 28 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States has exceeded 2.5 million, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Centre. So far, there are 2,505,593 coronavirus cases and 679,308 recoveries in the country. The death toll stands at 125,480.

On Saturday, the US reported a record daily increase of over 45,000 cases of infection. The US is leading the world in the number of reported coronavirus cases as well as COVID-19-related deaths.

There are currently 9,937,618 cases globally, while the number of COVID-19 deaths is approaching half a million. (Sputnik/ANI)