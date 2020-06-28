Left Menu
Report: Blacks in Boston disproportionately face eviction

Almost 80 per cent of those suspended cases were in communities of colour The racial disparity in Boston evictions is part of a nationwide trend and mirrors findings in cities across the country and in Washington state. Much of the research has found that the racial composition of a neighbourhood is the most important factor in predicting neighbourhood eviction rates, even more than poverty and other neighbourhood characteristics.

PTI | Boston | Updated: 28-06-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 20:21 IST
Report: Blacks in Boston disproportionately face eviction
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Communities of colour in Boston are disproportionately affected by evictions in the city, with some of the highest rates in Black communities, according to a new report released Sunday

Seventy per cent of market-rate eviction filings occur in neighbourhoods where a majority of residents are people of colour, though only about half of rental housing is in these neighbourhoods, according to three years of data by MIT researchers and a housing justice organization. The problem has only been exasperated by the coronavirus, which saw a spike in eviction filings before the state issued a moratorium in April. Almost 80 per cent of those suspended cases were in communities of colour

The racial disparity in Boston evictions is part of a nationwide trend and mirrors findings in cities across the country and in Washington state. Much of the research has found that the racial composition of a neighbourhood is the most important factor in predicting neighbourhood eviction rates, even more than poverty and other neighbourhood characteristics.

