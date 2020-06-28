Pak Army claims to shoot down Indian 'spying quadcopter' along LoC

The Pakistan Army on Sunday claimed to have shot down an "Indian spying quadcopter" for allegedly violating the airspace along the Line of Control. According to a statement issued by the army, the incident took place in Hot Spring sector of the LoC.

It said that the "Indian spying quadcopter" had intruded 850 metres on Pakistan's side of the LoC when it was brought down. "This is 9th Indian quadcopter shot down by Pakistan Army troops this year," the statement claimed.

India has dismissed previous such claims by the Pakistan Army. The ties between the two nations strained following the Balakot strike when the Indian Air Force jets bombed a Jaish-e-Mohammed training camp in Pakistan on February 26 last year to avenge the killing of 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel in the Pulwama terror attack on February 14. Pakistan retaliated on February 27 by attempting to target Indian military installations.

The ties further nose-dived after New Delhi abrogated Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir in August last. Pakistan downgraded diplomatic relations with India and expelled the Indian High Commissioner.