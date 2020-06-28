Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pandemic curtails most U.S. Pride events, but some will march on

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the cancellation of most Pride events this year, but organizers of a march in Manhattan on Sunday expect to draw tens of thousands of people to the streets in solidarity with protesters demanding an end to racial injustice and police brutality. The second annual Queer Liberation March will cap a month of Pride events, virtual and live, during which the celebration of LGBTQ lives has merged with the nationwide demonstrations ignited by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-06-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 22:12 IST
Pandemic curtails most U.S. Pride events, but some will march on
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the cancellation of most Pride events this year, but organizers of a march in Manhattan on Sunday expect to draw tens of thousands of people to the streets in solidarity with protesters demanding an end to racial injustice and police brutality.

The second annual Queer Liberation March will cap a month of Pride events, virtual and live, during which the celebration of LGBTQ lives has merged with the nationwide demonstrations ignited by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month. "It has to be centered on the movement for Black lives, it has to be focused on issues of police brutality," said Jay W. Walker, co-founder the Reclaim Pride Coalition, the group organizing the march.

The group staged its first protest last year by walking in the opposite direction to New York City's marquee Pride parade, rejecting that event's large uniformed police presence and the ubiquitous corporate-sponsored floats that normally drift down Manhattan's 5th Avenue each year. This year, the march promises to be the city's main in-person event on Pride Sunday, after the official parade was canceled in April for the first time in its 50-year history due to the pandemic.

On June 28, 1969, patrons of the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar in Manhattan's Greenwich Village, fought back during a police raid, sparking days of sometimes violent demonstrations against harassment and giving birth to the modern LGBTQ rights movement. Activists memorialized the first anniversary of the Stonewall rebellion with what they called Christopher Street Liberation Day, starting an annual Pride tradition that is now celebrated around the world.

Marches and rallies with a focus on racial injustice, and the struggle of Black transgender people in particular, are planned in other U.S. cities on Sunday. In Chicago, a Pride march will aim to draw attention to the historic origins of Pride as a movement of protest.

Grassroots activist group ACTIVATE:CHI said it was working with the organizers of this year's Pride, spurred on by "the current political, social, and economic climate coupled with the clear inability of our government to protect the most vulnerable members of our communities."

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Uttar Pradesh: NIA conducts searches in ISI agent case

National Investigation Agency NIA on Sunday said that it has conducted searches at the residential premises of accused Md. Rashid in Chandoli and Varanasi districts of Uttar Pradesh in connection with the investigation of ISI agent case. N...

Sanjaya Baru falls victim to cyber fraud, duped of Rs 24,000 after ordering liquor online

A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping political commentator and policy analyst Sanjaya Baru of Rs 24,000 on the pretext of online delivery of liquor, police said on Sunday. Baru was the media advisor to former prime minister M...

UK's top senior civil servant steps down as Johnson adviser seeks change

Britains most senior civil servant stepped down on Sunday after reports of clashes with Prime Minister Boris Johnsons top political adviser, part of what is expected to be a wider shake up of officials at the heart of power.Johnsons senior ...

COVID: Highest single-day spike in several states; MP, UP announce house-to-house survey; Lockdown begins in Guwahati

A record single-day spike in COVID-19 cases was reported in several states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and West Bengal as the country-wide tally rose by nearly 20,000 on Sunday. Tightening their containment stra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020