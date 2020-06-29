Liquid, Gen.G fill out playoff field at cs_summit 6 NA

Team Liquid and Gen.G Esports both recorded victories in a pair of decider matches Sunday and advanced to the playoffs at the cs summit 6 Online: North America event. Team Liquid knocked off FURIA Esports 2-0, while Gen.G used a reverse sweep to dispatch Cloud 9 by a 2-1 score.

Team Liquid will now take on 100 Thieves in the upper bracket-playoffs Tuesday, while Gen.G will face Evil Geniuses on Wednesday, also in the upper-bracket playoffs. FURIA Esports will face Cloud 9 in the fifth-place match on Thursday. The cs_summit 6 online Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event is broken into two regions, Europe and North America. The North American competition began with 13 teams playing for $75,000 over three stages. Five teams were eliminated in Stage 1, and Stage 2 will eliminate four more before Stage 3, which comprises the playoff bracket.

All matches are best-of-three except for the best-of-five grand final on July 5, in which the upper-bracket victor will start with a one-map advantage. The tournament champion will earn $22,000 and 2,000 Regional Major Ranking points, while the runner-up will get $16,000 and 1,875 RMR points. Team Liquid started fast against FURIA, recording a 16-8 victory on Vertigo, before wrapping up the sweep with a 16-10 victory on Nuke. Liquid's Keith "NAF" Markovic had a plus-15 kill/death ratio, while Jonathan "EliGE" Jablonowski was at plus-10.

Cloud 9 got the jump on Gen.G with a 16-5 victory on Vertigo before the tide shifted. Gen.G recorded a 16-13 victory on Inferno and a 16-13 victory on Nuke to advance to the upper bracket. Gen. G's Kenneth "koosta" Suen finished with a plus-18 KD ratio in the match. cs_summit 6: Online North America prize pool (with money and Regional Major Rankings points)

1. $22,000, 2,000 2. $16,000, 1,875

3. $12,000, 1,750 4. $9,000, 1,625

5. $6,500, 1,500 6. $4,500, 1,375

7-8. $2,500, 1,187.50 -- MIBR, Chaos Esports Club 9. no money, 1,000 -- Triumph

10. no money, 875 -- Team One 11. no money, no points -- Yeah Gaming

12-13. no money, no points -- New England Whalers, Team Envy --Field Level Media