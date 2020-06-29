Left Menu
Development News Edition

Floods in India's Assam force a million from their homes

Heavy flooding triggered by monsoon rains has forced more than a million people to flee their homes in the northeast Indian state of Assam, authorities said on Monday, warning that the crisis was becoming more critical by the hour.

Reuters | Guwahati | Updated: 29-06-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 14:12 IST
Floods in India's Assam force a million from their homes
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Heavy flooding triggered by monsoon rains has forced more than a million people to flee their homes in the northeast Indian state of Assam, authorities said on Monday, warning that the crisis was becoming more critical by the hour. The Brahmaputra River, one of the largest rivers in the world which flows from Tibet into India and then into Bangladesh, burst its banks in Assam over the weekend, inundating more than 2,000 villages, and it was still raining on Monday.

"Two people have died in separate incidents of drowning in the past 24 hours and more than one million people have been affected, with the flood situation turning critical by the hour," a state government flood bulletin said. Torrential rain hit at least 23 of Assam's 33 districts and the federal water resources body said water levels in the Brahmaputra were expected to rise, with more rain forecast over the next three days.

"The flood situation remains extremely grave with several embankments breached," Assam Water Resources Minister Keshab Mahanta told Reuters. Most of the Kaziranga National Park, home to the rare one-horned rhino, was under water, authorities said.

Assam, famous for its tea plantations, is hit by seasonal flooding each year, forcing state and federal governments to spend millions of rupees on flood control. Paramilitary personnel were deployed across the state for rescue operations and to ensure people maintain social distance in makeshift shelter camps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, authorities said.

Assam has so far reported 7,492 coronavirus infections and 11 deaths.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Fikile Mbalula urges Santaco to reconsider decision to incite lawlessness

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has called on the South African National Taxi Council Santaco leadership to reconsider their decision to incite lawlessness, and place their drivers and passengers on a collision course with law enforcement...

Soccer-Xavi says hopes to coach Barcelona in the future

Former Barcelona great Xavi Hernandez has said he hopes to return to the Spanish club as head coach when the timing is right and that his technical team are already preparing for it. Spanish media had reported that Xavi, who coaches Qatari ...

Czech coronavirus cases jump again, centred on mine outbreak

The Czech Republic reported 305 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the highest daily tally since April 3, which the government said was mainly the result of an outbreak in an eastern mining area rather than a nationwide second wave of infecti...

Vehicle in Sharad Pawar's convoy overturns on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

A vehicle in Nationalist Congress Party NCP chief Sharad Pawars convoy overturned on Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Monday.However, Pawars vehicle passed on safely.The driver of the vehicle that overturned received minor injuries, said Pune rura...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020