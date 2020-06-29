Left Menu
Development News Edition

Naomi Campbell sees Black Lives Matter altering fashion and beauty industries

Worldwide protests about the treatment of Black people will alter the global fashion and beauty industries by creating job opportunities and products catering for a broader range of consumers, model Naomi Campbell told Reuters in an interview. The fashion world has long been criticised for its lack of diversity.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 16:38 IST
Naomi Campbell sees Black Lives Matter altering fashion and beauty industries
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Worldwide protests about the treatment of Black people will alter the global fashion and beauty industries by creating job opportunities and products catering for a broader range of consumers, model Naomi Campbell told Reuters in an interview.

The fashion world has long been criticized for its lack of diversity. Some firms are already making product changes as protests about systemic racism sparked by the killing of Black people by police in the United States highlight issues related to race. Campbell, who during a 34-year career was the first Black model to appear on the covers of French Vogue and Time magazine, said she believed there would be more opportunities for Black people as designers, stylists, and makeup artists.

"Now the whole world is on the same page. The voices are coming out now ... and I look at that with optimism that we will get our change," she said. The model also said companies were likely to expand their cosmetics ranges to match more skin tones.

"We spend a lot of money. We are big consumers," said Campbell, referring to the opportunities for businesses. Earlier this month Band-Aid, owned by Johnson & Johnson, said it would launch a range of bandages to match a variety of skin tones.

Campbell, who two years ago told Reuters that Vogue magazine should launch an African edition, also said she had "come to understand that Conde Nast is working on bringing a Vogue Africa". Citing conversations with people at Conde Nast, she said it was being "looked into to be developed" before the killing of George Floyd by police sparked worldwide protests. She did not provide further details.

Conde Nast said it does not comment on future business ventures but continuously works on the expansion of its brands globally.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Auto exports slump 73 pc in May due to lockdown disruptions: EEPC India

The auto exports plunged 73 per cent last month to USD 230.3 million about Rs 1,736 crore as compared to the year-ago period with shipments to key markets like the US and Mexico registering a sharp decline owing to supply-chain issues due t...

Odisha receives first consignment of Remdesivir and Favipiravir medicines

The Odisha government on Monday received the first consignment of Remdesivir and Favipiravir medicines for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in the state. Additional Chief Secretary ACS, Health and Family Welfare, P K Mohapatra said Remdes...

No let-up in child marriages in West Bengal amid lockdown; over 500 cases reported since mid-March

Over 500 cases of child marriage were reported in West Bengal since mid-March when the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown was imposed, officials said, claiming that in most cases, underage girls were married off by families who lost their earning...

India to use Israeli solution to safeguard public places in its fight against COVID-19: Report

India is to use an innovative antiseptic disinfectant, which was originally developed for the Israeli Defence Forces to deal with biological warfare, to protect its public places in its fight against the highly contagious coronavirus, a med...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020