Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi, U.S. officials call for extending UN arms embargo on Iran

Saudi and U.S. officials on Monday urged the international community to extend a U.N. arms embargo on Iran, saying that letting the ban expire would allow Tehran to further arm its proxies and destabilise the region.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 19:27 IST
Saudi, U.S. officials call for extending UN arms embargo on Iran

Saudi and U.S. officials on Monday urged the international community to extend a U.N. arms embargo on Iran, saying that letting the ban expire would allow Tehran to further arm its proxies and destabilise the region. The 13-year-old arms curbs on Iran are due to expire in October under the terms of Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. Russia and China have signalled they oppose extending the embargo. Both wield vetoes on the U.N. Security Council, which will decide the matter.

"Despite the embargo, Iran seeks to provide weapons to terrorist groups, so what will happen if the embargo is lifted? Iran will become more ferocious and aggressive," Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs Adel al-Jubeir told a joint news conference with U.S. Iran envoy Brian Hook in Riyadh. Jubeir said a shipment of Iranian weapons bound for Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement was seized as recently as Sunday. A Saudi-led coalition has been battling the Houthis in Yemen for five years.

The conference venue displayed weapons, including drones and missiles, that Saudi authorities said were used in cross-border Houthi attacks on Saudi cities and that were supplied to the group by Tehran. "We urge the international community to extend the embargo on selling arms to Iran and on Iran's ability to sell arms to the world," Jubeir said.

Iran denies arming groups in the Middle East, including the Houthis, and blames regional tensions on the United States and its allies in the region. Hook said lifting the ban would "only embolden" Tehran, drive greater instability and trigger a regional arms race.

"This is not an outcome that the U.N. Security Council can accept. The council's mandate is clear: to maintain international peace and security," Hook added.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

'A recipe for disaster,' U.S. health official says of Americans ignoring coronavirus advice

A spike in U.S. coronavirus infections is fueled in large part by people ignoring public health guidelines to keep their distance and wear masks, the governments top infectious disease official said.A daily surge in confirmed cases has been...

Craig Meschede announces retirement from professional cricket due to shoulder injury

England county club Glamorgans all-rounder Craig Meschede on Monday announced his retirement from professional cricket with an immediate effect due to shoulder injury. The 28-year-old has been suffering from a Neurogenic Thoracic Outlet Syn...

Another shooting in Seattle's protest zone leaves 1 dead

One man was killed and another wounded early Monday in Seattles occupied protest zone the second deadly shooting in the area. Police said the shooting happened before dawn in the citys Capitol Hill neighbourhood, near downtown.The Seattle ...

A quiet Israeli ex-general emerges as new foil to Netanyahu

Unlike many of his fellow Israeli generals, Amir Haskel wasnt looking to politics in retirement. After 32 years in the Israeli Air Force, he became a Holocaust researcher and was satisfied with publishing books, leading student delegations ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020