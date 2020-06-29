Left Menu
Development News Edition

Red Cross/Crescent says LGBT tweet by its Turkey head is 'offensive'

The IFRC said in a statement that it condemned homophobia and hate speech of all kinds and stood in solidarity with the global LGBTIQ+ community - an acronym standing for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer or questioning and other variations of non-binary gender identity or sexual orientation. "The views expressed by Dr. Kinik do not represent the views of the IFRC: these words are both wrong and offensive," it said, adding that it was assessing its next step.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 29-06-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 19:43 IST
Red Cross/Crescent says LGBT tweet by its Turkey head is 'offensive'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The global Red Cross and Red Crescent network said on Monday that comments about the LGBT+ community by one of its vice-presidents, who also heads its Turkish unit, were "wrong and offensive". Kerem Kinik, chairman of the Red Crescent Society of Turkey and one of five VPs at the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), made the comments on his official Twitter account on Sunday, international Pride Day.

"We will not let you step on human dignity," Kinik wrote. "We will protect natality and the mental health of our children. We'll fight against those who violate healthy creation, who make abnormal look normal by using their power of communication and impose their paedophiliac dreams cloaked as modernity on young minds."

Although homosexuality is not a crime in Turkey, hostility to it is widespread. Authorities have cracked down on LGBT+ events and banned Pride marches. The IFRC said in a statement that it condemned homophobia and hate speech of all kinds and stood in solidarity with the global LGBTIQ+ community - an acronym standing for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer or questioning and other variations of non-binary gender identity or sexual orientation.

"The views expressed by Dr. Kinik do not represent the views of the IFRC: these words are both wrong and offensive," it said, adding that it was assessing its next step. "The IFRC has clear code of conduct which forbids any form of homophobia, hate speech or prejudice, and all staff and representatives are bound by that code, including Dr. Kinik."

Kinik was not immediately available to comment. Turkey's AK Party government says it has improved rights and freedoms since coming to power in 2003, but a 2019 report on LGBT+ rights from the advocacy group ILGA Europe ranked Turkey second to last out of 49 countries.

In April, Ali Erbas, head of Turkey's Directorate of Religious Affairs, said Islam condemned homosexuality because "it brings illnesses and corrupts generations".

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

'A recipe for disaster,' U.S. health official says of Americans ignoring coronavirus advice

A spike in U.S. coronavirus infections is fueled in large part by people ignoring public health guidelines to keep their distance and wear masks, the governments top infectious disease official said.A daily surge in confirmed cases has been...

Craig Meschede announces retirement from professional cricket due to shoulder injury

England county club Glamorgans all-rounder Craig Meschede on Monday announced his retirement from professional cricket with an immediate effect due to shoulder injury. The 28-year-old has been suffering from a Neurogenic Thoracic Outlet Syn...

Another shooting in Seattle's protest zone leaves 1 dead

One man was killed and another wounded early Monday in Seattles occupied protest zone the second deadly shooting in the area. Police said the shooting happened before dawn in the citys Capitol Hill neighbourhood, near downtown.The Seattle ...

A quiet Israeli ex-general emerges as new foil to Netanyahu

Unlike many of his fellow Israeli generals, Amir Haskel wasnt looking to politics in retirement. After 32 years in the Israeli Air Force, he became a Holocaust researcher and was satisfied with publishing books, leading student delegations ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020