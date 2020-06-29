Left Menu
Development News Edition

China’s military reserve forces brought under control of central leadership headed by Xi Jinping

China's military reserve forces will be formally placed under the centralised and unified command of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Central Military Commission (CPC), both headed by President Xi Jinping, from July 1 to ensure the ruling party's "absolute leadership" over it and build a world-class army.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 29-06-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 20:16 IST
China’s military reserve forces brought under control of central leadership headed by Xi Jinping

China's military reserve forces will be formally placed under the centralised and unified command of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Central Military Commission (CPC), both headed by President Xi Jinping, from July 1 to ensure the ruling party's "absolute leadership" over it and build a world-class army. Currently, the reserve forces are under the dual leadership of military organs and local Communist Party committees and they would be brought under the control of the ruling party and the CMC from July 1, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in 2017 announced plans to reduce the strength of the reserve forces and bring them under the control of the central leadership as part of the reforms of the military. The reforms included cutting down the size of the military by three lakh troops reducing the size of the PLA, the world's largest military force, to two million personnel.

An official announcement on Sunday said the reserve forces are "an important part of the PLA and the adjustment in the leadership structure is aimed at upholding the CPC's absolute leadership over the army and building a strong military in the new era." It calls on relevant military and civilian units to take active and coordinated measures to implement the changes to the leadership structure. Since he took over power in 2013, Xi, 67, has ordered all PLA ranks to strictly under the CPC leadership. Xi is also the General Secretary of the CPC.

China watchers have called Xi the most powerful Chinese leader since Chairman Mao Zedong, especially since he managed to amend the Constitution to end the two-term presidential limit in 2018. According to the reforms process announced in 2017, the CMC will take charge of the overall administration of the PLA, the Chinese People's Armed Police and the militia and reserve forces. This meant that all forces would work directly under central leadership headed by Xi. The thrust of the reforms included a reduction of the ground forces and an increase in the role and scope of the Navy and the Air Force as part of China's push to expand its global influence. The structure of the reserve forces will adapt to information warfare from traditional combat-oriented and mechanised ones, the PLA announced in 2017.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Chennai and Madurai to continue to be under intense lockdown till July 5 and other parts of TN to continue with current relaxations and curbs till July 31: Govt.

Chennai and Madurai to continue to be under intense lockdown till July 5 and other parts of TN to continue with current relaxations and curbs till July 31 Govt....

Israeli defense chief says West Bank annexation 'will wait'

Israels defense minister says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus plan to begin annexing West Bank territory will have to wait due to the countrys coronavirus crisis. Benny Gantz, who also holds the title of alternative prime minister, told ...

IOC to set up technology development centre at Faridabad

Indian Oil Corp IOC, the nations biggest oil firm, on Monday said it will set up a new technology development centre focussed on clean and alternative energy solutions. The new centre at Faridabad on the outskirts of the national capital wi...

U.S. Supreme Court gives president more power over consumer financial agency

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday handed President Donald Trump more authority over a federal agency charged with protecting consumers in the financial sector, empowering him to fire its director at will and ruling that the structure it was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020