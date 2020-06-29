Left Menu
Development News Edition

US, Bangladesh renew commitment to support safe, dignified return of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar

The US and Bangladesh on Monday renewed their commitments to support the voluntary, safe, dignified, and sustainable return of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar as Secretary of State Michael Pompeo spoke to his Bangladeshi counterpart Masud bin Momen. The two leaders also renewed commitments to support the voluntary, safe, dignified, and sustainable return of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-06-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 21:31 IST
US, Bangladesh renew commitment to support safe, dignified return of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@labovitz)

The US and Bangladesh on Monday renewed their commitments to support the voluntary, safe, dignified, and sustainable return of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar as Secretary of State Michael Pompeo spoke to his Bangladeshi counterpart Masud bin Momen. During the call, Pompeo reaffirmed the importance of the US-Bangladesh relationship and discussed continued cooperation to address the COVID-19 pandemic, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said. Pompeo and Momen reviewed the more than USD 43 million in COVID-19 assistance that the US has provided so far to Bangladesh and discussed Bangladesh's critical role in the international response to the pandemic by manufacturing emergency medical and protective supplies, Ortagus said.

Pompeo commended Momen for Bangladesh's continued generosity in hosting Rohingya refugees, she said. The US so far has contributed nearly USD 820 million in humanitarian assistance for the Rohingya crisis, most of which is for programs within Bangladesh. The two leaders also renewed commitments to support the voluntary, safe, dignified, and sustainable return of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar. Nearly one million Rohingya Muslims fled a crackdown by the Myanmarese military in 2017 in Rakhine state and are living in camps in Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. Pompeo and Momen also discussed the importance of "transparency and access to information for long-term economic stability and sustainable development," Ortagus said.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

India slams Pak for 'absurd' remarks on Karachi terror attack

India on Monday hit out at Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi for his absurd comments linking India to the terror attack on the Pakistan stock exchange building in Karachi. In a strongly-worded response, External Affairs Ministr...

PM must clarify if PM-CARES fund received donations from Chinese companies: U'khand Congress Chief

President of the Uttarakhand Congress Committee, Pritam Singh on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should clarify whether PM-CARES Fund has received donations from Chinese companies or not. Talking to ANI, Singh said that there ...

Raj agri minister inaugurates solar pump under Kusum Yojna

Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria on Monday inaugurated a 7.5 HP solar power pump plant, installed under the Kusum Yojna, in Jhotwara area here. Kataria said that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had announced a budget of Rs 267 ...

Two killed, two injured in lightning strike in Jharkhand

Two persons were killed and two were injured when lightning struck them in Dumka district on Monday, a government official said. The four were plucking mangoes when lightning struck them at Hathwari village under Masalia police station of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020