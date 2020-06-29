Left Menu
Development News Edition

Matonge, an African home in Brussels

"There is no limit here in Matonge; everything is possible," said 34-year-old rapper Gabriel Fodderie. Statues of colonial-era King Leopold II have been defaced this month as Belgians across the ethnic spectrum joined in anti-racism demonstrations. "It feels like you're in Africa, but in Belgium," said 34-year-old Nicky Chou, who's lived in Belgium for 22 years.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 29-06-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 21:33 IST
Matonge, an African home in Brussels
Representative Image Image Credit:

While Belgians confront their colonial past in the wake of global protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody, a neighborhood in Brussels seen by some as a haven for Black citizens is gearing up for a big celebration. The Matonge quarter, named after a district in the Democratic Republic of Congo, on Tuesday marks 60 years since the DRC gained independence from Belgian colonial rule.

While social distancing will make the planned barbecues, live music, and parties harder to arrange, people say they won't let that get in the way. "There is no limit here in Matonge; everything is possible," said 34-year-old rapper Gabriel Fodderie.

Statues of colonial-era King Leopold II have been defaced this month as Belgians across the ethnic spectrum joined in anti-racism demonstrations. In Matonge, known for its hairdressers selling hair extensions, wigs, and African cuisine, the focus has also been on reopening after the coronavirus lockdown. Most salons were shuttered from March 18 until May 4.

"I completely understand it (the removal of statues) is being done because one must recognize that a lot of countries we call developed, industrialized, civilized, built their towns with a lot from Africa," said Monique Fodderie, Gabriel's mother who manages the Inzia restaurant named after a street in Kinshasa. "And it's not taught in history books or schools," she said.

Tucked away between the luxury stores of Brussels' upmarket Avenue Louise and the European Union institutions, Matonge long suffered from a reputation for crime, including drug dealing. Kelountang Ndiaye, co-owner of L'Horloge du Sud African restaurant, said migrant communities gave the area its unique atmosphere in terms of trade and activities. It is also where he feels safest.

For some, it is simply a home from home. "It feels like you're in Africa, but in Belgium," said 34-year-old Nicky Chou, who's lived in Belgium for 22 years.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Congress seeks white paper on fiscal condition of Goa

The Congress in Goa on Monday demanded that the BJP government comes out with a white paper detailing the exact financial condition of the state in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Congress Legislative Party CLP has also demanded a financ...

Broadway theaters to remain closed through early January 2021

Broadway theaters will remain closed through Jan. 3, 2021, industry group the Broadway League said on Monday, extending their coronavirus-related shutdown for another four months.The New York City theaters, which went dark in mid-March, had...

India slams Pak for 'absurd' remarks on Karachi terror attack

India on Monday hit out at Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi for his absurd comments linking India to the terror attack on the Pakistan stock exchange building in Karachi. In a strongly-worded response, External Affairs Ministr...

PM must clarify if PM-CARES fund received donations from Chinese companies: U'khand Congress Chief

President of the Uttarakhand Congress Committee, Pritam Singh on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should clarify whether PM-CARES Fund has received donations from Chinese companies or not. Talking to ANI, Singh said that there ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020