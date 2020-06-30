Left Menu
Development News Edition

MTV VMA awards to go ahead in New York in August

Cuomo, speaking at a press briefing, gave no details but a slide shown on screen said the Aug. 30 VMA show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn would follow all safety guidelines and would have "limited or no audience." Award shows feature large numbers of performers, guests, audiences and stage crew and have been relegated to online or prerecorded events since the coronavirus pandemic shut down theatre, music and other live shows in mid-March.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-06-2020 00:53 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 00:40 IST
MTV VMA awards to go ahead in New York in August
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) show will take place in New York at the end of August, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Monday, marking the first major awards show since the coronavirus pandemic that will take place in a physical venue. Cuomo, speaking at a press briefing, gave no details but a slide shown on screen said the Aug. 30 VMA show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn would follow all safety guidelines and would have "limited or no audience."

Award shows feature large numbers of performers, guests, audiences, and stage crew and have been relegated to online or prerecorded events since the coronavirus pandemic shut down theatre, music, and other live shows in mid-March. MTV did not immediately respond to a request for comment but said in May that it was exploring with government and medical officials how to put on a live VMA show in Brooklyn in August.

New York City has been the hardest hit area in the United States for coronavirus cases but is now gradually emerging from shutdowns. The VMAs traditionally feature live performance from music's biggest stars, is one of the biggest annual events on the awards calendar.

Organizers of the Emmy Awards for television said earlier this month that the ceremony in September would go ahead as planned in Los Angeles but gave no details of how the show would be produced.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

UN highlights urgent need to tackle impact of likely electric car battery production boom

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: CanSino's COVID-19 vaccine candidate approved for military use in China; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Reddit bans 'The_Donald' forum in crackdown, Twitch suspends Trump's channel

Social media site Reddit said on Monday it shut down rTheDonald, a forum used by supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump, as it announced changes to its content policies. Chief Executive Steve Huffman said in a post that communities and u...

Golf-English is fifth PGA Tour player to test positive for COVID-19

American Harris English has become the fifth player on the PGA Tour to test positive for COVID-19, the Tour said on Monday. English, 30, was set to participate in this weeks Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club but was forced to wit...

Judge warns of possible move of trial in George Floyd death

A Minnesota judge on Monday warned that hes likely to move the trials of four police officers charged in George Floyds death out of Minneapolis if public officials and attorneys dont stop talking about the case. Hennepin County Judge Peter ...

Golden State Killer pleads guilty to first murder of 13

A former police officer who terrorized the Sacramento region as a serial rapist and went on to kill more than a dozen people across California and then evaded capture for decades pleaded guilty Monday to the first of 13 murders. Joseph Jame...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020