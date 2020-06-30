Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boeing 737 MAX Jet departs on first round of test flights - US Federal Aviation Agency

Boeing began conducting certification flights on Monday to evaluate upgrades to the aircraft's automated flight control system, which was blamed for two deadly crashes that forced regulators to ground the plane, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-06-2020 03:19 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 03:19 IST
Boeing 737 MAX Jet departs on first round of test flights - US Federal Aviation Agency
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Washington [US], June 30 (Sputnik/ANI): Boeing began conducting certification flights on Monday to evaluate upgrades to the aircraft's automated flight control system, which was blamed for two deadly crashes that forced regulators to ground the plane, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement. "The FAA and Boeing are conducting a series of certification flights this week to evaluate Boeing's proposed changes to the automated flight control system on the 737 MAX. The aircraft departed from Boeing Field in Seattle at 9:55 a.m. Pacific Time [4:55 p.m. GMT] today for the first round of testing. The flight is expected to take several hours," the release said.

The series of certification flights are expected to take three days, the release added. The tests conducted by test pilots and engineers will include flight maneuvers and emergency procedures to assess whether Boeing's upgrades meet FAA certification standards, the release added. The FAA grounded the MAX in 2019 after two crashes - in Ethiopia and Indonesia - that killed 346 passengers and crew. Both crashes were blamed on malfunctioning automated fight controls that forced the planes to the ground shortly after takeoff.

Monday's FAA announcement cautioned that, apart from this week's test flights, "a number of key tasks" remain before the MAX will be allowed to fly again and that regulators will need more time to thoroughly review Boeing's work. (Sputnik/ANI)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

UN highlights urgent need to tackle impact of likely electric car battery production boom

Health News Roundup: CanSino's COVID-19 vaccine candidate approved for military use in China; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico talking to China, AstraZeneca on coronavirus vaccine -official

Mexico is in talks with the Chinese government and private Chinese laboratories, as well as the University of Oxford and company AstraZeneca about running trials for experimental COVID-19 vaccines, a senior Mexican official said on Monday. ...

U.S. begins to pare back Hong Kong's special status

The United States began eliminating Hong Kongs special status under U.S. law on Monday, halting defense exports and restricting the territorys access to high technology products as China prepares new Hong Kong security legislation.The U.S. ...

COVID-19 impact: Finance Commission discusses new tools for education

The Finance Commission on Monday discussed the impact of the new tools of education including online classes and use of other technology amid the coronavirus pandemic. The meeting was called to discuss the impact of the new tools of pedagog...

Soccer-Derby player Wisdom recovering in hospital from stabbing

Derby County defender Andre Wisdom is currently in hospital after being stabbed during a robbery in Liverpool, the English second-tier club said on Monday. Andre Wisdom has been the victim of an unprovoked assault and robbery. He sustained ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020