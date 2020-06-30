PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 30

Left Menu
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- FCA lifts ban on activities of Wirecard's UK payments business https://on.ft.com/31xj7c7 - Leicester put in tighter lockdown after rise in coronavirus cases https://on.ft.com/3gbKmgE

- Boris Johnson channels FDR in push for UK revival https://on.ft.com/2ZfID2U - Bharti Enterprises emerges as key investor in UK's OneWeb bid https://on.ft.com/31uQ9d8

Overview - FCA has lifted a ban on the payment activities of Wirecard's UK arm, restoring services for millions of customers who had been temporarily unable to access money or make payments through fintech apps relying on its technology.

- Leicester is to be put under a tighter lockdown than rest of UK from Tuesday after the English city reported an increase in coronavirus cases. - The British prime minister will announce on Tuesday the acceleration of 5 billion pounds ($6.16 billion) of infrastructure projects, including hospital maintenance works and a school building programme, which he hopes will help Britain build its way out of the Covid-19 slump.

- The Indian group Bharti Enterprises has emerged as a key private investor in the UK-backed consortium bidding for the collapsed satellite operator OneWeb. ($1 = 0.8121 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

