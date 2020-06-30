Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hungary should repeal tightened asylum rules - U.N. agency

The new rules by Orban, one of the fiercest opponents of mass immigration to Europe from the Middle East and Africa, require asylum seekers to submit applications at consulates in neighbouring countries rather than at the Hungarian border. "This may expose asylum-seekers to the risk of refoulement and ill-treatment which would amount to a violation of the 1951 Refugee Convention and other international and regional human rights instruments to which Hungary is a State Party," the UNHCR said in a statement late on Monday.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 30-06-2020 11:31 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 11:19 IST
Hungary should repeal tightened asylum rules - U.N. agency
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@UNHCRUSA)

The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) has called on Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government to repeal a recent tightening of the Hungarian asylum system, provisions of which it says could violate international laws. A Hungarian government spokesman could not comment immediately.

Last month Hungary shut so-called migrant transit zones on its borders, freeing some 300 refugees from prison-like conditions while at the same time hardening rules, effectively barring future asylum applicants. The new rules by Orban, one of the fiercest opponents of mass immigration to Europe from the Middle East and Africa, require asylum seekers to submit applications at consulates in neighbouring countries rather than at the Hungarian border.

"This may expose asylum-seekers to the risk of refoulement and ill-treatment which would amount to a violation of the 1951 Refugee Convention and other international and regional human rights instruments to which Hungary is a State Party," the UNHCR said in a statement late on Monday. "Effective access to territory is an essential pre-condition to be able to exercise the right to seek asylum."

The rights body urged Orban's government to withdraw the act and bring its asylum system in line with international human rights laws as well as European Union law. During the peak of Europe's 2015 migration crisis, Orban ordered Hungary's southern border to be sealed, blocking a route for hundreds of thousands of migrants.

Hungary moved to dismantle the migrant transit zones at its southern border after a European court ruling. However, human rights groups have said the newly tightened rules would make it even harder for refugees to gain asylum in the EU via Hungary. Orban's hard line on immigration has exposed him to criticism from abroad but went down well with voters at home, helping him stay in power.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

UN highlights urgent need to tackle impact of likely electric car battery production boom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka HC functioning suspended today for sanitisation

The judicial, non-judicial and administrative functions of the Karnataka High Court has been suspended for Tuesday, for sanitisation of the entire court complex due to unavoidable circumstances.The High Court in a notice informed about the ...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

California and Texas saw record spikes in new COVID-19 infections on Monday, and Los Angeles reported an alarming one-day surge in Americas second-largest city that put it over 100,000 cases.DEATHS AND INFECTIONSAMERICAS More than 2.6 milli...

COVID-19 spike in 1 Australian state stalls sports' restart

An increase in COVID-19 cases in the Australian state of Victoria is playing havoc with a return of most professional sports Down Under. Victoria had 75 new cases on Monday which resulted in health officials in Queensland state, which has h...

Two US senators introduce legislations to strengthen India-US defence ties

Two top senators from the ruling Republican and opposition Democratic parties have introduced legislations to strengthen the India-US defence ties, especially in the area of the fifth-generation fighter aircraft and to accelerate joint rese...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020