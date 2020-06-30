Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN agency: source of radioactivity in Nordics still unclear

The Finnish, Norwegian and Swedish radiation and nuclear safety watchdogs said last week that they had spotted small amounts of radioactive isotopes in parts of Finland, southern Scandinavia and the Arctic. The International Atomic Energy Agency's director general, Rafael Grossi, said in a statement late Monday that “the levels reported to the IAEA are very low and pose no risk to human health and the environment.” The Vienna-based agency contacted European countries on Saturday to request information.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 30-06-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 13:43 IST
UN agency: source of radioactivity in Nordics still unclear
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The UN nuclear agency says slightly elevated levels of radioactivity that have been detected in northern Europe pose no risk to human health or to the environment but it's still unclear what the cause was. The Finnish, Norwegian and Swedish radiation and nuclear safety watchdogs said last week that they had spotted small amounts of radioactive isotopes in parts of Finland, southern Scandinavia and the Arctic.

The International Atomic Energy Agency's director-general, Rafael Grossi, said in a statement late Monday that "the levels reported to the IAEA are very low and pose no risk to human health and the environment." The Vienna-based agency contacted European countries on Saturday to request information. It said that, by Monday afternoon, 29 had voluntarily reported that nothing had happened on their territory that might have caused the concentrations of isotopes in the air. A few countries outside Europe reported similar findings. Russia wasn't on the list of countries that had reported back to the IAEA by Monday.

"I expect more member states to provide relevant information and data to us, and we will continue to inform the public," Grossi said. The Netherlands' National Institute for Public Health and the Environment said Friday the isotopes may be from a source in Russia and "may indicate damage to a fuel element in a nuclear power plant." Russia's state nuclear power operator, however, said the two nuclear power plants in northwestern Russia haven't reported any problems.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

EU "deplores" China's national security law for Hong Kong, discussing next steps

The European Union expressed anger on Tuesday at a decision by Chinas parliament to pass national security legislation for the former British colony of Hong Kong despite an international outcry.Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997 und...

Researchers develop an automated method for making communications more polite

In a tense time when a pandemic rage, politicians wrangle for votes and protesters demand racial justice, a little politeness and courtesy go a long way. Now, researchers have developed an automated method for making communications more pol...

Companies prodded to rely less on China, but few respond

The United States, Japan and France are prodding their companies to rely less on China to make the worlds smartphones, drugs and other products. But even after the coronavirus derailed trade, few want to leave Chinas skilled workforce and e...

J&K: Police chief, BSF, admin officials visit IB in Samba to review security setup

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police DGP Dilbag Singh along with senior officials of the BSF and civil administration on Tuesday visited forward areas along the International Border IB in Samba district to review the security arrang...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020