Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan Stock Exchange attack was to simultaneously target Pak's economy and China: BLA

The purpose of the attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange was to simultaneously target the country's economy and China because of its involvement in Balochistan, the banned separatist group Balochistan Liberation Army has said while claiming the responsibility for the terror strike.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 30-06-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 18:22 IST
Pakistan Stock Exchange attack was to simultaneously target Pak's economy and China: BLA
Representative Image

The purpose of the attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange was to simultaneously target the country's economy and China because of its involvement in Balochistan, the banned separatist group Balochistan Liberation Army has said while claiming the responsibility for the terror strike. Four heavily armed militants on Monday made a brazen attempt to take over the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) building here, killing three security guards and a police officer before being shot dead by security forces.

The militants, who arrived in a car around 10 am, opened indiscriminate fire and lobbed grenades at the main gate of the multi-story building situated in the city's high-security commercial hub as they tried to storm it. Armed with automatic machine guns, grenades, and explosives, they tried to enter into the compound leading to the PSX building through a parking lot but security forces foiled their attack within the compound itself. After the attack, the BLA in emails to media outlets confirmed that its Majeed Brigade had carried out the strike. It also posted pictures of the four militants.

In a message issued late Monday evening, the BLA said the purpose of the attack was to simultaneously target Pakistan's economy and China because of its involvement in Balochistan. Chinese companies have large interests and investments in the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

The attack on PSX was the second such failed strike on a major installation in the city by the BLA. In November 2018, the BLA had claimed responsibility for an attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi in which three of the attackers were killed while trying to enter the building. According to security sources, BLA's Majeed Brigade was formed in 2011 and named after a guard of former prime minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto who tried to assassinate him but failed.

The security sources said the presence of the BLA Majeed Brigade in Afghanistan is well known. "It is basically a suicide squad which has been tasked with targeting security forces, installations, and Chinese interests in Pakistan," a source said. The group has been responsible for a number of terror attacks in Balochistan, notably when they attacked a bus carrying Chinese engineers and workers near Dalbandin in August 2018. Last year, it carried out an attack on the Pearl Continental five star hotel in Gwadar. At least five people and three terrorists were killed in the attack.

After the hotel attack, the Majeed Brigade released a video warning the Chinese to leave the province, which is a major part of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) land route beside the Gwadar port. Last month, the Majeed Brigade is understood to have carried out three attacks on security forces in the restive Balochistan province.

A senior official of the Sindh Counter Terrorism Department noted that while the Majeed Brigade was a deadly force in Baluchistan province, they didn't appear to be well equipped or trained to carry out attacks in urban areas. "They don't seem drilled for attacks in urban areas/big cities," the official said, declining to be named.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Drugs, doctors and donors: Pakistanis turn to 'Corona Warriors' Facebook group

When musician Zoraiz Riaz set up a Facebook group to help coordinate convalescent plasma donations for people fighting COVID-19 in Pakistan, he expected perhaps a few hundred responses.Within a month, however, the Corona Recovered Warriors ...

Air France plans to cut 6,500 jobs by 2022 - sources

Air France aims to present a plan to trade unions to cut just over 6,500 jobs over the next two years, three sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, as the airline grapples with the coronavirus crisis. Frances flagship airline, pa...

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana is unprecedented scheme: Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said that Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana is an unprecedented food security scheme and such kind of a food security scheme is not there in any country of the world. In the coming five month...

Man held for killing court staffer in UP's Bulandshahr

A man was arrested for allegedly killing a staffer of a fast track court over a monetary dispute in Uttar Pradeshs Bulandshahr district on Tuesday, police said. Atul Sharma was shot dead allegedly by his friend Saurabh Sharma on Thursday, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020