Carl Reiner, driving force in American comedy, dead at 98, media reports

Carl Reiner, driving force in American comedy, dead at 98, media reportsReuters | Updated: 30-06-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 19:12 IST
Carl Reiner, creator of "The Dick Van Dyke Show" and driving force in American comedy as a writer, director and producer, has died at age 98, Variety reported on Tuesday.
Reiner died of natural causes in his Beverly Hills home, the entertainment news outlet said, citing the legendary comedian's assistant Judy Nagy. (Reporting By Frank McGurty, Editing by Franklin Paul)
