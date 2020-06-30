Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Supreme Court allows public money for religious schools in major ruling

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-06-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 19:51 IST
U.S. Supreme Court allows public money for religious schools in major ruling
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The U.S. Supreme Court narrowed the separation of church and state in a major ruling on Tuesday by endorsing Montana tax credits that helped pay for students to attend religious schools, a decision paving the way for more public funding of faith-based institutions.

The justices, in a 5-4 decision, backed a Montana program that gave tax incentives for people to donate to a scholarship fund that provided money to Christian schools for student tuition expenses. The justices sided with three mothers of Christian school students who appealed after Montana's top court invalidated the tax credit for violating the state constitution's ban on public aid to churches and religious entities.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Team WE gain share of 2nd place at LPL Summer Split

Team WE posted a 2-1 victory over Royal Never Give Up on Tuesday to move into a share of second place in Chinas League of Legends Pro League Summer Split in Shanghai. Jio-Hao Jiumeng Zhao and Zhi-Peng beishang Jiang each recorded an MVP per...

Carl Reiner, American comedy star, dead at 98

Carl Reiner, a driving force in American comedy as a writer for television pioneer Sid Caesar, partner of Mel Brooks and creator and co-star of the classic sitcom The Dick Van Dyke Show, has died. He passed away last night at the age of 98 ...

U.S. condemns China's new security law for Hong Kong, threatens further actions

The United States on Tuesday condemned Chinas passage of new Hong Kong security legislation as a violation of Beijings international commitments and vowed to go on acting against those who smothered Hong Kongs freedom and autonomy.As Beijin...

Stokes to captain England in opening Test as Root takes leave to attend birth of child

Englands World Cup hero Ben Stokes was on Tuesday named captain for the opening Test against West Indies in place of Joe Root, who has taken leave to be with his wife for the birth of their second child. Having never led a side in first-cla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020