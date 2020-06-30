Left Menu
100 Thieves add Azevedo as VP of content
The North American esports organization 100 Thieves named Jeremy Azevedo as vice president of content, esportsinsider.com reported Tuesday. Azevedo previously worked as the head of gaming programming at IGN Entertainment.

His resume also includes work in programming and development for Machinima, CraveOnline, Group Nine Media, Jukin Media and Discovery Digital Networks. Founded in 2017 and based in Los Angeles, 100 Thieves compete in League of Legends, Fortnite Battle Royale, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Valorant.

