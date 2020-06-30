Pak PM says he approached UN over J-K domicile issue
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that he has approached the UN over the issue of the grant of domicile certificates by India to the people not originally from Jammu and Kashmir.PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 30-06-2020 23:20 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 22:47 IST
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that he has approached the UN over the issue of the grant of domicile certificates by India to the people not originally from Jammu and Kashmir. As per the new domicile law, non-permanent residents who have residency proof of at least 15 years in Jammu and Kashmir are entitled to get domicile certificates.
"I have approached UN Secretary General and am reaching out to other world leaders...," Khan tweeted. Pakistan has been unsuccessfully trying to drum up international support against India for withdrawing Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5 last year and bifurcating it into two Union territories.
India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution was its internal matter. It also advised Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.
