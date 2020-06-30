Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico loses 12 million jobs, workers in informal sector grow

The rate, which measures the percentage of the working-age population in the labor market, compares to 47.5% from the previous month and 60.2% in May 2019. "The downward variation of 12 million economically active people compared to March was maintained, due to the temporary work suspension caused by the social distancing measures," INEGI said.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 01-07-2020 00:01 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 23:28 IST
Mexico loses 12 million jobs, workers in informal sector grow
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Twelve million Mexicans have lost their jobs since March as part of the economic fallout from the coronavirus, and the number of people working in the informal sector shot up significantly, official data showed on Tuesday. The economic participation rate was 47.4% in May, national statistics agency INEGI said. The rate, which measures the percentage of the working-age population in the labor market, compares to 47.5% from the previous month and 60.2% in May 2019.

"The downward variation of 12 million economically active people compared to March was maintained, due to the temporary work suspension caused by the social distancing measures," INEGI said. The statistics agency stressed that workers are not being paid during the work suspension, nor are they guaranteed to get their jobs back once lockdown measures are lifted.

The new data comes from INEGI's second "occupation and employment" telephone poll, a temporarily replacement for its regular face-to-face survey, which it suspended while social distancing measures are in place. Mexico's economy has been hammered by the pandemic, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicting the country's gross domestic product could shrink by up to 10.5% this year, in what would be its biggest decline since the 1930s.

The number of Mexicans working in the informal sector has risen sharply to 22.6 million people, up 4.1 percentage points in May from April, INEGI said.

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Airbus to cut 15,000 jobs to survive coronavirus crisis

Airbus on Tuesday unveiled plans to shed around 15,000 jobs including 900 already earmarked in Germany, saying its future was at stake after the coronavirus pandemic rocked the air travel industry. Europes biggest aerospace group said it wo...

Canada extends COVID-19 international border closures, mandatory quarantine order

Canada is extending a global travel ban and mandatory quarantine measures that require most travelers to Canada, including citizens returning home, to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival, the Canadian government said on Tuesday. The manda...

Airbus plans to cut jobs right across its UK operation - union

Plans by Airbus to cut 1,700 UK jobs will affect its operations across Britain including its two biggest factories, the Unite union said on Tuesday, as it re-iterated a call for government support for the sector. Airbus earlier on Tuesday s...

Canada extends mandatory quarantine order, international border closure because of COVID-19

Canada is extending a global travel ban and its mandatory quarantine measures that require most travelers to Canada, including citizens returning home, to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival, the Canadian government said on Tuesday.The ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020