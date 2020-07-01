Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taiwan says determined to help people from Hong Kong

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 01-07-2020 07:57 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 07:57 IST
Taiwan says determined to help people from Hong Kong

Taiwan's opening of an office to help people fleeing Hong Kong shows the government's determination to help people from the Chinese-run city and is an important milestone to supporting freedom there, a Taiwan government minister said on Wednesday. Chen Ming-tong, the head of Taiwan's China-policy making Mainland Affairs Council, made the comments at the opening of the office in Taipei.

New security legislation imposed on Hong Kong by Beijing will punish crimes of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison, heralding a more authoritarian era for China's freest city.

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Hickenlooper wins Democratic primary for key U.S. Senate seat in Colorado

Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper shrugged off a series of campaign stumbles to win the states Democratic U.S. Senate nomination on Tuesday, beating a progressive challenger in a race vital to the partys hopes of regaining Senate c...

SKorea weighs listing churches as 'high risk'

South Korea is considering including religious facilities on the same list with nightclubs, hostess bars and karaoke rooms as high risk venues for the spread of COVID-19 following a slew of transmissions tied to church gatherings. South Kor...

4 CRPF jawans, civilian injured in terrorist attack in J-K's Sopore

Four Central Reserve Police Reserve jawans and a civilian have been injured after terrorists attacked a Naka party at Model Town, here on Wednesday. The CRPF has confirmed that four personnel and civilian sustained injuries.Four CRPF person...

Doctor's Day: Coronavirus exacerbates burnout rate in doctors: How to address this crisis?

By Avinash Kumar With the contagious COVID-19 virus gripping the nation, the first line of defence, doctors and other healthcare workers have been caught in the eye of a storm.The saviours are at the highest risk for depression, insomnia, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020