Taiwan says determined to help people from Hong Kong

Taiwan's opening of an office to help people fleeing Hong Kong shows the government's determination to help people from the Chinese-run city and is an important milestone to supporting freedom there, a Taiwan government minister said on Wednesday. Chen Ming-tong, the head of Taiwan's China-policy making Mainland Affairs Council, made the comments at the opening of the office in Taipei.

New security legislation imposed on Hong Kong by Beijing will punish crimes of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison, heralding a more authoritarian era for China's freest city.