Development News Edition

China to announce curbs on U.S. media -Global Times editor

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 01-07-2020 11:31 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 10:52 IST
China will announce reciprocal curbs on branches of the U.S. media in the country, the editor in chief of the Global Times newspaper said on Twitter on Wednesday.

The comment comes after the United States said in June it would start treating four major Chinese media outlets as foreign embassies, in a move likely to further sour fraught ties between the world's top two economies.

Hu Xijin gave no details of the measures. His paper is published by the People's Daily, the official newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party.

