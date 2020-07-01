Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report shows $480,000 in donations to cover Pence legal aid

Donors contributed nearly USD 480,000 last year to cover Vice President Mike Pence's legal expenses from special counsel Robert Mueller's probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 elections, according to Pence's financial disclosure report.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-07-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 17:12 IST
Report shows $480,000 in donations to cover Pence legal aid
Vice President Mike Pence (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Donors contributed nearly USD 480,000 last year to cover Vice President Mike Pence's legal expenses from special counsel Robert Mueller's probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 elections, according to Pence's financial disclosure report. The annual report, released Tuesday, shows that a dozen donors contributed to the trust fund in May of last year.

The amounts ranged from $100,000 for the top three donors to $25 for the person who is listed as the fund's trustee, James Atterholt, who served as Pence's chief of staff from 2014 through 2016 when Pence was governor of Indiana. "I believe the vice president is a decent and honorable person but he is not someone of great financial means. I started the trust because I believe significant legal bills should not be the cost of public service," Atterholt said via email.

The six-figure donations came from Indiana Pacers owner Herbert Simon of Indianapolis and California apartment developers Michael Hayde and Laura Khouri. Half of the donors came from Pence's home state. The report states the money was used to pay a bill from McGuireWoods LLP. The firm's Richard Cullen served as Pence's lawyer in the Mueller probe. Atterholt terminated the trust on Aug. 12, 2019. Many government officials have turned to legal defense funds over the years to finance their legal representation.

The report states that every contributor had to certify that they are U.S. citizens, the money came from personal funds and that Pence did not solicit the contribution, among other requirements. The report was filed with the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Arasappa takes over as KASSIA president

K B Arasappa on Wednesday took over as the president of Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association KASSIA for the current year. The other office bearers are N R Jagadish - general secretary, P N Jaikumar - joint secretary urban, C C Honda...

Astronauts perform 2nd spacewalk to swap station batteries

Astronauts performed their second spacewalk in under a week Wednesday to replace old batteries outside the International Space Station. Commander Chris Cassidy and Bob Behnken ventured out to tackle the big, boxy batteries. For every two ou...

4 killed, 5 injured in road accidents in Bihar

Four persons were killed and five others injured in two road accidents in Bihar on Wednesday, police said. Two persons were killed and three others seriously injured after their car rammed into a stationary truck in Aurangabad district, a s...

In break with predecessor, Burundi's president vows to tackle coronavirus

Burundis new president, Evariste Ndayishimiye, has promised steps to combat the spread of COVID-19, a shift from the stance of his late predecessor who dismissed the danger posed by the novel coronavirus. Ndayishimiye, 52, a retired army ge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020