Ex-Atlanta policeman charged in Brooks' death freed from jail, official says

Surveillance and cellphone video of the Atlanta shooting was widely viewed on social media, triggering sometimes-violent demonstrations and the burning of the fast-food restaurant. At Tuesday's hearing, before the judge gave her decision, Brooks' widow Tomika Miller asked the court to deny bond, saying she would not feel safe with the former officer free.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 18:40 IST
The former Atlanta police officer charged in last month's death of Rayshard Brooks, which touched off days of anti-racism protests, has been released from jail on bail, an official said on Wednesday. A Georgia County judge on Tuesday set bond for Garrett Rolfe, 27, at $500,000, and added numerous conditions, including that he wears an ankle monitor and obeys a curfew.

Rolfe left Gwinnett County Jail at 12:27 a.m. EDT (0337 GMT) on Wednesday, according to county Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Shannon Volkodav. Representatives for the jail, police, Rolfe and Brooks' family were not immediately available for comment.

The white policeman is charged with felony murder and 10 other offenses in the shooting of Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, at a Wendy's parking lot in south Atlanta. At a hearing on Tuesday, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane Barwick said she would allow Rolfe to be freed from jail while awaiting trial because she did not believe the former officer was a danger to the community or a flight risk.

Brooks' June 12 death exacerbated tensions in the United States over police brutality and racism stoked by the killing of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. Surveillance and cellphone video of the Atlanta shooting was widely viewed on social media, triggering sometimes-violent demonstrations and the burning of the fast-food restaurant.

At Tuesday's hearing, before the judge gave her decision, Brooks' widow Tomika Miller asked the court to deny bond, saying she would not feel safe with the former officer free. "I say 'no' because mentally, I'm not able to handle it. I don't feel safe with him out there," she said.

Rolfe's attorneys have said they intend to present strong evidence asserting he was legally justified in using deadly force because he was acting in self-defense. Rolfe was fired from the police and had been held at the Gwinnett County jail.

