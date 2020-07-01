Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boston officials vote to remove statue of Lincoln and enslaved Black man

Reuters | Boston | Updated: 01-07-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 22:18 IST
Boston officials vote to remove statue of Lincoln and enslaved Black man
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Boston officials have voted to remove "The Emancipation Group" statue depicting Abraham Lincoln and an enslaved Black man from a city square, saying its "reductive representation" of the slave made it unfit for public art.

The unanimous decision, by the Boston Art Commission, late on Tuesday followed a month of nationwide protests against racism that led to the toppling of Confederate monuments honoring figures from the pro-slavery side in the American Civil War. The Commission said in a joint statement with Mayor Martin Walsh that it had not yet decided on a date for the removal of "The Emancipation Group statue," a replica of a statue in Washington, D.C. The Boston statue was installed in Park Square in 1879.

"After engaging in a public process, it's clear that residents and visitors to Boston have been uncomfortable with this statue, and its reductive representation of the Black man's role in the abolitionist movement," Walsh said in the statement. The Commission will temporarily place the statue in storage and then "re-contextualize" it "in a new publicly accessible setting" yet to be chosen.

The statue features Abraham Lincoln standing above a kneeling Black man, and its inscription reads "A race set free/ and the country at peace / Lincoln / Rests from his labors." In the last month, U.S. public officials have called for the removal of statues of Confederate generals and European colonizers as anti-racism protesters have organized to topple them.

The protests have revived a fierce national debate about the role of such statues in the public sphere. Among the opponents to removing statues is President Donald Trump, who has called the effort an erasure of history and culture. Proponents of removing Confederate statues from their public perches say they wrongly honor a racist legacy. The Boston Art Commission heard hours of public testimony ahead of Tuesday's vote on the fate of the "Emancipation" statue.

"What I heard today is that it hurts to look at this piece, and in the Boston landscape we should not have works that bring shame to any groups of people, not only in Boston but across the entire United States," Boston Art Commission Vice Chair Ekua Holmes said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Floods claim 7 more lives in Assam; 15 lakh people hit by deluge

Seven more people were killed in floods and related incidents across Assam, where around 15 lakh people have been affected by the deluge with embankments, roads, bridges, and many other infrastructure damaged at various places, a government...

Thane's COVID-19 tally reaches 34,646; to have total lockdown

Thane district in Maharashtra registered 1,322 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, pushing its overall tally to 34,646, the administration said. The death toll due to the virus reached 1,094 with an addition of 30 deaths during the day, inc...

UNESCO urges caution over fraudulent African artefacts, sold in its name

The UN on Wednesday revealed the existence of an illicit trafficking scam in African cultural artefacts, which are being sold to unsuspecting buyers, thanks to the entirely fake UNESCO stamp they come with.The UN Educational, Scientific and...

Egypt reopens airports and welcomes tourists to pyramids after COVID closure

Egypt restarted international flights and reopened major tourist attractions including the Great Pyramids of Giza on Wednesday after over three months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. The country closed its airports to scheduled ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020