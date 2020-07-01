Left Menu
Astralis officially welcome es3tag

01-07-2020
Astralis completed the signing of Patrick "es3tag" Hansen to their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team, the Danish organization announced Wednesday. The 24-year-old es3tag, who agreed to join Astralis on March 22, is slated to return to activity for the first time in over three months. He joins Astralis on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with Heroic.

The agreement in March came with issue as the transfer of Heroic's lineup to FunPlus Phoenix fell through despite the team having already been unveiled by the Chinese organization. Heroic CEO Erik Askered said in a statement at the time that Astralis had "acted in bad faith." Es3tag had been with Heroic since June 2017 after stints with Team Orbit and Tricked Esport, among other teams. He helped Heroic win the Toyota Master CS:GO Bangkok 2018 and the DreamHack Open Atlanta 2019.

Astralis' roster is now comprised of seven players following the May signing of Jakob "JUGi" Hansen. It also features Nicolai "device" Reedtz, Peter "dupreeh" Rasmussen, Andreas "Xyp9x" Hojsleth, Lukas "gla1ve" Rossander, Emil "Magisk" Reif and Danny "zonic" Sorensen (coach).

