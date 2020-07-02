World Health Organisation says global coronavirus tally topped 10.3 million
The World Health Organization (WHO) has estimated the overall number of coronavirus cases globally at 10,357,662, with 508,055 people having died from the disease.ANI | Geneva | Updated: 02-07-2020 05:10 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 05:10 IST
Geneva [Switzerland], July 2 (Sputnik/ANI): The World Health Organization (WHO) has estimated the overall number of coronavirus cases globally at 10,357,662, with 508,055 people having died from the disease. The UN health agency said in the situation report published on late Wednesday that 163,939 new cases had been recorded in the past day, while further 4,188 patients had died.
Americas continue to lead the count with over 5.2 million cases, followed by Europe with more than 2.7 million. The WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. (Sputnik/ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- World Health Organisation
- Geneva
- Switzerland
- UN
- Europe
ALSO READ
Nigeria: World Health Organisation declares country free from poliovirus
Tibetans hold anti-China protest at UN complex in Geneva
Burmese sapphire and Colombian emeralds to dazzle at Geneva auction
Biodegradable grass fresco in Geneva marks U.N.'s 75th anniversary
lndra Mani Pandey appointed as India's Permanent Representative to UN, Geneva