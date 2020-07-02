Left Menu
50 people killed, many missing following Jade mine's collapse in Myanmar

At least 50 people died and many others are still missing after Jade mine in Hpakant township of Myanmar's Kachin state collapsed on Thursday, Xinhua reported citing the local village administration office

ANI | Yangon | Updated: 02-07-2020 11:57 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 11:42 IST
At least 50 people died and many others are still missing after Jade mine in Hpakant township of Myanmar's Kachin state collapsed on Thursday, Xinhua reported citing the local village administration office.

Caused by the monsoon rains, the landslide occurred at a jade mining site in Sate Mu village tract of Hpakant township at 08:00 am local time, stated the Fire Services Department's release.

Further details are awaited.

