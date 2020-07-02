Nepal PM Oli visits Sheetal Niwas to meet President Bhandari

Left Menu
Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Thursday visited Sheetal Niwas to meet President Bidhya Devi Bhandari.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 02-07-2020 12:24 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 12:24 IST
Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Thursday visited Sheetal Niwas to meet President Bidhya Devi Bhandari. Earlier in the day, sources from the Prime Minister's Secretariat said that Oli might address the nation today.

The Himalayan Times reported earlier in the day that Oli was advised by his aides in the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) to reach out to the former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda's faction. On Wednesday, Oli held a meeting with his key confidants, including Cabinet ministers, this morning amid reports of a split in the party.

During the Wednesday's Standing Committee meeting of the NCP, 17 out of 18 Standing Committee members demanded Oli's resignation. The senior leaders, including co-chair Prachanda, Madhav Nepal, Jhalanath Khanal and Bamdev Gautam asked the Prime Minister to step down from the post citing his 'failure' over various issues.

According to The Himalayan Times, the Standing Committee meeting of NCP held on Tuesday got heated up as Oli's recent controversial statements on India, among other things, was put on the table for discussion. (ANI)

