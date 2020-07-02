Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vaccine hopes propel London shares; Primark owner jumps

London shares rose on Thursday, bolstered by signs of progress in developing a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, while Primark-owner Associated British Foods jumped after issuing an upbeat trading update.

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-07-2020 13:13 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 12:55 IST
Vaccine hopes propel London shares; Primark owner jumps
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

London shares rose on Thursday, bolstered by signs of progress in developing a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, while Primark-owner Associated British Foods jumped after issuing an upbeat trading update. AB Foods surged 7.4% to the top of the FTSE 100 as it said trading in the Primark fashion stores that had reopened from a coronavirus-led lockdown had been "reassuring and encouraging".

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.7% and the mid-cap FTSE 250 0.8%, tracking strength in Asia, as a COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech was found to be well tolerated in early-stage human trials. Travel-related stocks, including British Airways-owner IAG and EasyJet, were among the biggest gainers as a report said the British government will end quarantine rules for those arriving from 75 countries so that people can go on holiday.

But cardboard maker DS Smith slumped 7.3% after saying it was too early to resume dividends in the short-term due to market uncertainty caused by the pandemic, even as it reported a 5% jump in annual profit.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Other deaths spike in Indian city ravaged by coronavirus

A large Indian city badly hit by the coronavirus has recorded a sharp rise in deaths not attributed to the outbreak, according to official data and burial records, highlighting how the pandemic has affected general healthcare.The spike in d...

Indian Fantasy Sports platforms witness massive participation between April and June

As the sports across the country has come to a standstill due to coronavirus crisis, the Indian Fantasy Sports platforms witnessed participation from over 5 million Indian sports fans between April and June. The participation figures were r...

European stocks surge as cyclicals rally, U.S. jobs data awaited

European shares climbed on Thursday as encouraging economic data from across the globe and hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine lifted sentiment ahead of the crucial U.S. jobs data. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 1.2 to mark its fourth consecutive ...

Ukraine parliament logs draft resolution on central bank governor's exit

Ukraines parliamentary website on Thursday registered a draft resolution on the exit from the central bank of governor Yakiv Smoliy, who unexpectedly resigned on Wednesday citing political pressure.The draft resolution suggests that Preside...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020