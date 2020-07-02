Casinos in US's Atlantic City set for reopening

For the first time in 108 days, slot machines will beep, dice will tumble and cards will be dealt at Atlantic City's casinos as they reopen amid a coronavirus pandemic. Gamblers will not be allowed to smoke, drink or eat anything inside the casinos.

They will have to wear masks while in public areas of the casino, and have their temperatures checked upon entering. Five of the nine casinos - Hard Rock, Ocean, Resorts, Tropicana and Golden Nugget - will open their doors Thursday morning, the first day New Jersey allows them to.

Three others, Caesars, Bally's and Harrah's, will reopen Friday, after allowing their highest rollers a one-day head start on Thursday. Only the Borgata, the city's top-performing casino, will remain shut. It quickly decided to scrap its planned reopening after New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy cancelled permission for indoor dining in the state, and imposed smoking and drinking bans on the casinos. The Borgata has not set a reopening date.