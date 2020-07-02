Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK court documents reveal Meghan Markle’s 'emotional distress'

The publisher denies her claims and no trial date has yet been set but details are continuing to emerge from legal negotiations between the parties in the case. This week, court documents seen by the BBC reveal that Markle believes the "institution" of the British monarchy failed to protect her after she became "the subject of a large number of false and damaging articles" in the press while she was pregnant with her son Archie, which caused her "tremendous emotional distress and damage to her mental health".

PTI | London | Updated: 02-07-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 17:01 IST
UK court documents reveal Meghan Markle’s 'emotional distress'

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, felt “unprotected” in the face of “emotionally distressing” articles written in the British media about her, according to court documents in an ongoing UK High Court battle. The 38-year-old former American actress wife of Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, had launched legal action over breach of alleged privacy against ‘The Mail on Sunday’ newspaper and its owners Associated Newspaper Limited (ANL) over the reproduction of sections of a handwritten note she sent to her estranged father, 75-year-old Thomas Markle, in August 2018. The publisher denies her claims and no trial date has yet been set but details are continuing to emerge from legal negotiations between the parties in the case.

This week, court documents seen by the BBC reveal that Markle believes the "institution" of the British monarchy failed to protect her after she became "the subject of a large number of false and damaging articles" in the press while she was pregnant with her son Archie, which caused her "tremendous emotional distress and damage to her mental health". "As her friends had never seen her in this state before, they were rightly concerned for her welfare, specifically as she was pregnant, unprotected by the institution, and prohibited from defending herself," the documents note.

Associated Newspapers claims it only included the letter because it had already been referenced by Meghan's friends in an interview with ‘People’ magazine in the US. The documents also reveal that Markle hit out at claims the article was in the public interest because the British taxpayer helped pay for her wedding to Prince Harry at Windsor Castle in May 2018. Her lawyers claim the wedding generated 1 billion pounds in tourism revenue, which far outweighed the public money spent "solely on security and crowd control" at the request of the police.

Harry and Meghan are now based in the US with their one-year-old son Archie after they stepped back as frontline royals earlier this year..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Tesla beats vehicle delivery estimates for second quarter

Tesla Inc beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter vehicle deliveries on Thursday even as the electric-car maker main factory in Fremont was shut down due to the coronavirus-related curbs, sending its shares up 9.The delivery numbers c...

UK police arrest "iconic" criminals in biggest ever operation after encryption breakthrough

British police said on Thursday they had carried out their biggest operation ever, arresting iconic figures and smashing thousands of conspiracies including murder plots after infiltrating a communications service used by criminals. The Nat...

Officials name pilot killed in crash at Shaw Air Force Base

Officials have identified a military pilot killed when his fighter jet crashed during a training routine at Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina. 20th Fighter Wing Commander Larry Sullivan said the pilot was 1st Lt. David Schmitz from the ...

Govt to constitute National Compliance Platform against Doping in Sport

The government is set to constitute a National Compliance Platform against Doping in Sport under the chairmanship of Sports Secretary in line with International Convention adopted by the UNESCO General Conference. The panel will have Indian...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020