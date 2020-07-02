Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sweden: Iran to compensate Ukraine plane crash victims

“We have signed an agreement of mutual understanding that we will now negotiate together with Iran about amends, compensation to the victims' next of kin,” Foreign Minister Ann Linde told Swedish news agency TT. Iran had denied for days its involvement in the plane crash but then announced that its military had mistakenly and unintentionally shot down the Ukrainian jetliner, a Boeing 737 operated by Ukrainian International Airlines.

PTI | Stockholm | Updated: 02-07-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 22:59 IST
Sweden: Iran to compensate Ukraine plane crash victims
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Iran has agreed to compensate the families' of the foreign victims of a Ukrainian passenger plane that was shot down by Iranian forces outside Tehran in January, Sweden's foreign minister said on Thursday. "We have signed an agreement of mutual understanding that we will now negotiate together with Iran about amends, compensation to the victims' next of kin," Foreign Minister Ann Linde told Swedish news agency TT.

Iran had denied for days its involvement in the plane crash but then announced that its military had mistakenly and unintentionally shot down the Ukrainian jetliner, a Boeing 737 operated by Ukrainian International Airlines. All 176 people on board were killed. Diplomats from nations that had lost citizens in the downing of the plane have for months been pushing Iran for more cooperation on the investigation and compensation issues.

The Iranian admission followed US and Canadian intelligence reports indicating that Iranian Revolutionary Guard forces had downed the aircraft. Tehran blamed "human error" for the shoot-down. The jetliner went down Jan. 8 on the outskirts of Tehran during takeoff, just hours after Iran launched a barrage of missiles at U.S. forces in Iraq.

The plane was en route to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. The victims included 57 Canadian citizens as well as 11 Ukrainians, 17 people from Sweden, four Afghans, and four British citizens. Those from Sweden included both Swedish nationals and people with staying permits in the Scandinavian country. Asked whether Iran will really pay compensation, Linde replied," there is no doubt about that." The five countries that are acting together against Iran on this issue are those with victims that were on board of the doomed plane: Sweden, Canada, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and Afghanistan, the TT news agency said.

"We expect that we will be able to have the first concrete negotiation meeting in a very short time," Linde was quoted as saying. Her press secretary told The Associated Press that the International Coordination and Response Group "has now achieved its primary objective of agreeing on a memorandum of understanding to enter, jointly as a united group, into negotiations with Iran on full reparations for the victims." Days after the shoot-down, the governments of five countries that lost citizens demanded that Tehran accept "full responsibility" and pay compensation to the victims' families — though they had little to offer besides moral pressure to get Iran to comply — in line with Iran's responsibilities under international agreements governing passenger rights.

After a meeting in London, the foreign ministers from Canada, the UK, Afghanistan, Sweden and Ukraine urged Iran to allow a "thorough, independent and transparent international investigation," as well as a criminal probe and "impartial" judicial proceedings against those found responsible for downing the plane.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Nine more NBA players test positive for coronavirus

The National Basketball Association NBA and the National Basketball Players Association NBPA on Thursday announced that nine more players have tested positive for the coronavirus. A total of 351 players were tested and results of nine have ...

German watchdog chief calls Wirecard scandal a 'massive criminal act'

The head of Germanys financial watchdog on Thursday called the accounting scandal at Wirecard a massive criminal act, while Deutsche Bank said it was considering support for the collapsed payments companys banking unit.The comments from BaF...

Motor racing-Vettel recognises he could walk away from F1 for good

Four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel recognised on Thursday his Formula One career could be over at the end of the season.The German is starting his final year with Ferrari, with Spaniard Carlos Sainz already signed from McLaren to ta...

Chilean sailors make new friend after rescuing dog from frigid waters

Chilean Navy sailors made a new best friend this week when they pulled a dog from the countrys frigid coastal waters. The sailors spotted the struggling dog about a mile offshore from the bridge of their ship and sent out a Zodiac raft to p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020