Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy respects arbitration tribunal's ruling in marines case with India: foreign minister

Italy on Thursday said it will "naturally respect" the ruling of an international tribunal dealing with the killing of two Indian fishermen by two Italian marines in 2012, saying Rome is ready to fulfil what the arbitration court has established, with a "spirit of collaboration." India accused the two Italian marines on board the MV Enrica Lexie, an Italian flagged oil tanker, of shooting dead two Indian fishermen off the Kerala coast on February 15, 2012.

PTI | Rome | Updated: 02-07-2020 23:32 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 23:16 IST
Italy respects arbitration tribunal's ruling in marines case with India: foreign minister

Italy on Thursday said it will "naturally respect" the ruling of an international tribunal dealing with the killing of two Indian fishermen by two Italian marines in 2012, saying Rome is ready to fulfill what the arbitration court has established, with a "spirit of collaboration." India accused the two Italian marines on board the MV Enrica Lexie, an Italian flagged oil tanker, of shooting dead two Indian fishermen off the Kerala coast on February 15, 2012. The Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague has upheld the conduct of the Indian authorities in the incident and said New Delhi is entitled to get compensation in the case but cannot prosecute the two marines due to official immunity enjoyed by them.

The international tribunal also held that the two marines violated the international law, and as a result, Italy breached India's freedom of navigation under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said during an online media briefing in New Delhi on Thursday. Commenting on the ruling by the tribunal, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said, "today a definitive full stop has been placed after a long agony. Hugs to the two marines and their families." "Italy will naturally respect what the arbitration tribunal has established, with a spirit of collaboration," Maio was quoted as saying by the Italian news agency ANSA.

Italian Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini also welcomed The Hague court's ruling. He said it had "put an end to an affair that had dragged on for years, particularly heavy for its human aspects. "For this reason, I send an affectionate thought to our two marines and their families for the difficult moments which they went through," Guerini said.

Shortly after the incident on February 15, 2012, the Indian Navy intercepted the Italian ship and detained the two marines Massimiliano Latorre and Salvatore Girone. The issue of jurisdiction over the case became a bone of contention between New Delhi and Rome. While India maintained that the incident happened in Indian waters and also the fishermen killed were Indian, and hence the case must be tried as per its laws, Italy claimed that the shooting took place outside Indian territorial waters and its marines were on-board the ship with the Italian flag. The Tribunal decided that India is entitled to payment of compensation in connection with loss of life, physical harm, material damage to property and moral harm suffered by the captain and other crew members of the Indian fishing vessel.

TRENDING

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

World Bank approves US$260m loan to promote access to financing for Ecuador’s SMEs

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Olesen's European Tour ban lifted after COVID-19 delays trial

Thorbjorn Olesens ban has been lifted by the European Tour after his trial for misconduct was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tours governing body said on Thursday. Denmarks Olesen was arrested at Londons Heathrow Airport in Jul...

Rio de Janeiro beaches open for exercise not sunbathing, experts still worried

In Rio de Janeiro on Thursday, residents could once again run along the beaches and drink a chilled coconut water at the kiosks that line the sand, as Brazils second city tried to return to some normality despite a heavy coronavirus death t...

Cardinals RHP Hicks to open season on injured list

Hard-throwing reliever Jordan Hicks will not be available when the St. Louis Cardinals open the regular season later this month. The right-hander, recovering from Tommy John surgery, instead is set to open the season on the injured list. Hi...

Jeffrey Epstein friend Ghislaine Maxwell arrested on sex abuse charges

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime associate of the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested in New Hampshire on Thursday on U.S. charges of luring underage girls so that Epstein could sexually abuse them. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020