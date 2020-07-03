Police arrest armed man on the grounds where Trudeau lives

An armed man crashed his truck through a gate on the grounds where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lives before being arrested two hours later, police have said. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement that Trudeau was not present at the time of the incident in Ottawa early on Thursday.

Police said the man crashed his truck through the gate at 6.30 am and was quickly contained in a greenhouse on the sprawling property before being arrested without incident two hours later. Police said the man is now being interviewed. Police have not released his identity and said charges are pending.

Trudeau lives on the grounds of the property where Canada's Governor General resides. The governor general is the representative of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II as head of state, and holds a mostly ceremonial position. Julie Payette was not at the home at the time. Trudeau, his wife and three children live in a cottage on the property where the governor general resides because the prime minister's traditional residence is in disrepair.

"We thank the RCMP and police for quickly resolving the situation this morning at Rideau Hall. All of our staff are safe," Payette tweeted.