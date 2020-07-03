Stephen Biegun meets Indian Ambassador to US, discusses US-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership
US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun on Thursday (local time) met Indian Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu at the embassy to discuss US-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-07-2020 04:25 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 04:25 IST
US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun on Thursday (local time) met Indian Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu at the embassy to discuss US-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Biegun and Sandhu discussed the US-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, which remains resolute and resilient as both countries advance their shared goals in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.
Under India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, Prime Minister Modi and President Trump has vowed to deepen defence and security cooperation, especially through greater maritime and space domain awareness and information sharing; joint cooperation; exchange of military liaison personnel; advanced training and expanded exercises between all services and special forces; closer collaboration on co-development and co-production of advanced defence components, equipment and platforms; and partnership between their defence industries. Earlier today, Biegun and Sandhu inaugurated the Mahatma Gandhi statue at a park in Washington DC, which was vandalised on June 3 during the George Floyd protests. Post the desecration, an expert was called in to refurbish the Gandhi statue. (ANI)
