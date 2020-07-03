Left Menu
Development News Edition

China long ignored economic repercussion of standoff with India, now digital strike hurting it, says expert

China has long ignored the economic consequences of a standoff with India; however, New Delhi had the last laugh by launching a digital strike banning 59 Chinese apps.

ANI | Sucre | Updated: 03-07-2020 12:26 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 12:00 IST
China long ignored economic repercussion of standoff with India, now digital strike hurting it, says expert
China and Indian flags. Image Credit: ANI

China has long ignored the economic consequences of a standoff with India; however, New Delhi had the last laugh by launching a digital strike banning 59 Chinese apps. American political scientist Edward Luttwak said that Chinese Communist Party leaders laughed off the threat of economic retaliation by India for the Ladakh attack. However, Tik Tok, the most profitable app banned by New Delhi, now estimates its losses at USD 6 billion.

"In Beijing, Xi Jinping's minions laughed off threats of economic retaliation for the Ladakh attack: "India is very poor, who cares?" Luttwak tweeted. Yesterday, the owner of Tik Tok, the most profitable of the Chinese apps, now banned in India estimated the loss: US$6 billion, Luttwak further said in his tweet.

TikTok's mother company, China-based ByteDance, faces an estimated loss of USD 6 Billion following the Indian government's decision to ban 59 Chinese apps including the wildly popular TikTok, Chinese state media Global Times reported citing sources. "The loss of Chinese internet company Byte Dance mother company of Tik Tok could be as high as USD 6 billion after the Indian government banned 59 Chinese apps, including Tik Tok following deadly border clash between India and Chinese troops last month," said sources.

A source close to ByteDance said that in the past few years, the company had invested more than USD 1 billion in the Indian market, and the ban could virtually halt its business there, causing a loss as high as USD 6 billion. That figure would exceed the potential losses of all the other apps combined, The Global Times reported. TikTok is a short video-sharing platform under ByteDance, and Helo is a social media platform the company released for the Indian market. Another app called Vigo Video, which is also on the list, is also from the company.

According to data from Sensor Tower, a mobile app analysis company, TikTok was downloaded 112 million times in May, with 20 percent of that total in the Indian market, double that of the US market. The Indian government on Monday said that it has decided to block 59 apps in view of the information available that "they are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defense of India, the security of the state and public order".

Information Technology Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the government has banned apps for safety, security, defense, sovereignty, and integrity of India. The development comes in the wake of the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) last month, which resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers. It was one of the most bloody confrontations between the border troops of two sides since the 1972 war.

China had expressed concerns over India's decision to ban 59 apps developed by Chinese firms and stressed that New Delhi has a responsibility to uphold the legal rights of international investors including the Chinese.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

European stocks open higher after Asia bounce

European shares opened higher on Friday after upbeat China data fuelled a bounce in Asian markets, but another record surge in U.S. coronavirus cases checked overall investor optimism.The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2 to hover near ...

JioMeet: Reliance's free video-calling app arrives to take on Zoom, Google Meet

Jio Platforms, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries, has officially launched JioMeet, indigenously-built free team collaboration and video calling application that will surely give some tough competition ...

German pig farmers suffer after abattoir's closure

German pig farming is being disrupted by the closure of one of the countrys largest slaughterhouses after a coronavirus outbreak, an industry association said on Friday. Some 600,000 people in Guetersloh in the western German state of North...

Arunachal reports highest single-day spike of 37 COVID-19 cases; tally 232

Arunachal Pradesh reported its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Friday after 37 more people, including an NDRF staffer, tested positive for the disease, taking the states tally of coronavirus patients to 232, a senior health of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020