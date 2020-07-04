Left Menu
US opposes the PRC's unlawful claims in South China Sea : Morgan Ortagus

Reacting to recent China's military exercises in the South China Sea, US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus on Friday said that the US opposes the PRC's unlawful claims in the SCS.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-07-2020 02:46 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 02:46 IST
US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Reacting to recent China's military exercises in the South China Sea, US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus on Friday said that the US opposes the PRC's unlawful claims in the SCS. "The PRC's military exercises in disputed territory in the South China Sea (SCS) violates their commitment under the 2002 Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the SCS. The U.S. stands with our friends in Southeast Asia and opposes the PRC's unlawful claims," tweeted Ortagus.

The US Defence Department has also issued a press statement expressing concern over the military exercises conducted by the People's Republic of China (PRC) around the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea on July 1-5. "Conducting military exercises over disputed territory in the South China Sea is counterproductive to efforts at easing tensions and maintaining stability. The PRC's actions will further destabilize the situation in the South China Sea. Such exercises also violate PRC commitments under the 2002 Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea to avoid activities that would complicate or escalate disputes and affect peace and stability," said the Department of Defense in a press statement.

It further stated that these military exercises are a continuation of PRC's move to assert illegal maritime claims, thus posing a threat to its Southeast Asian neighbours in the South China Sea. "The PRC's actions stand in contrast to its pledge to not militarize the South China Sea and the United States' vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, in which all nations, large and small, are secure in their sovereignty, free from coercion, and able to pursue economic growth consistent with accepted international rules and norms," it read.

The department also said that it will continue to monitor the situation in disputed South China Sea. (ANI)

