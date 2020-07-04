Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man who crashed gate where Trudeau lives facing 22 charges

A man who allegedly crashed his truck through a gate on the grounds where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lives was charged with 22 crimes on Friday, including weapons offenses and uttering threats. Police began talking to him and he was arrested two hours later. Trudeau lives on the grounds of the property where Canada's governor general resides.

PTI | Toronto | Updated: 04-07-2020 08:43 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 08:43 IST
Man who crashed gate where Trudeau lives facing 22 charges

A man who allegedly crashed his truck through a gate on the grounds where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lives was charged with 22 crimes on Friday, including weapons offenses and uttering threats. Royal Canadian Mounted Police Deputy Commissioner Mike Duheme said Corey Hurren had several weapons when he was arrested Thursday.

He declined to comment on the motivation of Hurren, a 46-year-old on-duty member of the Canadian military reserves and a businessman from Manitoba. The man had a bail hearing Friday and was remanded in custody until July 17. He faces charges including two counts of possessing a restricted or prohibited gun, four counts of careless use, storage or handling of a firearm and four counts of possessing a firearm for a dangerous purpose.

Police believe he was acting alone. Police said Hurren crashed his truck through the gate at 6:30 a.m. Thursday. The truck was disabled and the suspect was spotted with a rifle before being contained in a greenhouse on the sprawling property in Ottawa. Police began talking to him and he was arrested two hours later.

Trudeau lives on the grounds of the property where Canada's governor general resides. The post of governor general, currently held by Julie Payette, is a mostly ceremonial position. Payette also was not home at the time. Trudeau, his wife and three children live in a cottage on the property because the prime minister's traditional residence is in disrepair.

“This was something that no one wants to hear, that someone entered your home,” Trudeau said. “I want to extend my sincere thanks to the RCMP and the Ottawa police service that did a remarkable job in ensuring that there were not injuries.” Trudeau declined further comment..

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Two journalists tortured in Pakistan for covering quarantine centre in Balochistan province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Shoot To Kill take PCS 1 NA title on tiebreaker

After 20 rounds of the PUBG Continental Series 1 - North America event, the top two teams could barely be separated. Shoot To Kill and Wildcard Gaming wound up identical totals of 198 points, leaving the championship to be determined by a k...

Trump blasts "left-wing cultural revolution" at Mount Rushmore

P resident Donald Trump on Friday railed against angry mobs that tried to tear down statues of Confederate leaders and other historical figures, warning thousands of supporters at Mount Rushmore that protesters were trying to erase the U.S....

Lord Buddha's ideals have lasting solutions to challenges world faces today: PM Modi

As the world fights extraordinary challenges, their lasting solutions can come from the ideals of Lord Buddha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. Addressing the Dhamma Chakra Day event, the prime minister said the eight-fold pat...

Mizoram postpones opening of schools for 2020-21 academic session

The Mizoram government has postponed the opening of schools for the 2020-21 academic session for an indefinite period as a part of the containment measures to curb the coronavirus outbreak, a minister said. The government had earlier decide...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020