63 Louisiana state prison inmates to be released through furlough programme

Only 63 Louisiana state prison inmates will be released through the furlough program that state officials developed in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The Louisiana Department of Corrections created a review panel in April to consider up to 1,100 state prison inmates for temporary release.

The Advocate newspaper reports the panel reviewed fewer than 600 cases before it was suspended on June 5, when Louisiana entered Phase 2 of reopening. About 100 people were approved and 63 will be released, corrections department spokesman Ken Pastorick said. Louisiana has the nation's highest incarceration rate, with approximately 32,000 prisoners.

Most inmates considered were in local jails, not state prisons, the paper reported. Candidates had to be within six months of their release date, among other criteria. No one convicted of a violent crime or sex offense was considered. The meetings weren't open to the public and advocates criticized the plan for its limited scope.

Sixteen inmates at Louisiana's state prisons have died from the coronavirus, according to corrections department data. Louisiana recorded its largest daily coronavirus case spike since April on Wednesday, with nearly 2,100 new cases.